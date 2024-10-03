Home > Entertainment > Music > Drake Delving Into the Complicated Relationship Between Drake and Diddy Over the Years Drake and Diddy reportedly had a physical altercation in 2014. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 3 2024, 9:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Canadian rapper Drake has been having a tough 2024, primarily due to his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. The two have traded diss tracks, and amid the tensions, Drake has unfollowed several high-profile stars.

Drake kicked off October by unfollowing LeBron James, Playboi Carti, Joe Budden, and DeMar DeRozan. Although reports initially stated he was still following the disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, Drake has since unfollowed him as well. With that said, here's what we know about their relationship.



Drake and Diddy have always had a tense relationship.

As mentioned earlier, Drake's recent unfollowing spree initially excluded Diddy. However, after facing backlash, the "In My Feelings" singer ultimately decided to sever ties with the controversial music mogul.

It's a bit surprising that Drake still followed Diddy for so long, given their complicated history. Their tensions date back to 2014, when Diddy accused Drake of stealing the beat for "0 to 100 / The Catch Up." That December, the two got into a heated altercation outside LIV nightclub during Basel Week at DJ Khaled’s birthday celebration in Miami.

According to the Miami New Times, their disagreement quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, with Diddy reportedly saying, "You will not disrespect me," before punching Drake. Diddy later denied the incident, telling The Breakfast Club, "I did not put hands on Drake, and I do not want any problems with Drake. ... Drake is my friend."

Despite this, an interview with The Game that has resurfaced amid Diddy's recent arrest suggested that Diddy may have put out a hit on Drake back in 2014. The Game claimed he warned Drake about Diddy's alleged intentions. Just two years later, in June 2016, Drake took significant shots at Diddy in his track "4PM In Calabasas," borrowing his flow and delivering subliminal digs throughout the verses.