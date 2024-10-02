Home > Entertainment > Celebrity "Diddy Is Mercury, Diddy Is in Retrograde" — Can We Just Blame Diddy For Everything at This Point? "Honey at this point, Diddy did 9/11. Diddy is JonBenét." He added, "Diddy is microplastics. Diddy is all of it." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 2 2024, 2:34 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Sean "Diddy" Combs's fall from grace has been swift and hard. The music mogul, hip-hop star, and all-around entertainment titan went from the top of the world to the bottom of the barrel, beset with accusations of violence and sexual assault from multiple people.

But can Diddy be blamed for everything going bad in the entertainment industry? When you have as much power as he once had, it's natural for people to wonder just how many pies he had his fingers in. One TikToker suggests — albeit jokingly — that at this point, Diddy can in fact be blamed for everything. Including 9/11.

Can Diddy be blamed for everything bad?

The allegations unfurling against Diddy are shocking. From accusations of drugging and sexual assault to other forms of violence and potential murder, the former music giant has made a name for himself in a new and horrible way.

But many people see this as a "If you don't laugh, you'll cry," scenario. As more and more accusations get lobbed at Diddy, many people are finding it too overwhelming to process. Especially if they themselves are members of the entertainment industry and are anxious about finding just how deep the rabbit hole goes.

One TikToker, an actor named Mike Millan, took to the social media platform to joke that we might as well blame Diddy for everything. In a video he quipped, "Honey at this point, Diddy did 9/11. Diddy is JonBenét." He added, "Diddy is microplastics. Diddy is all of it. I mean it is just crazy. This man has infiltrated every part of the business, and in just the most nefarious and insidious little ways. And now that we're just seeing that it's all really connected, it's just pretty crazy."

Mike went on to allude to Aaliyah, an up-and-coming superstar who lost her life in the '90s in a plane crash. Now, due to her relationship with Diddy at the time of her death and the nature of many violent allegations against Diddy, people are wondering anew whether her death was suspicious, and whether Diddy was potentially involved. Mike admitted that, as someone in the industry, he's seen some things. "It's hard to keep on wanting to be successful when this is what's going on."

He went on to add, "There's always, at the top of every industry ... a little creepy little man on top of it all just ruining it all for everyone. Making everybody live through hell."

Diddy: Did he do it all?

Once upon a time, Diddy was seen as a Rennaissance man. He had his hands in every major project in the music industry at one point, it seemed, and he was good at identifying major talent and steering the industry.

But now, that man-about-town vibe is cast in a far more nefarious light as people are starting to wonder if he gained power with the sole purpose of using it to seek his own pleasures and fund his own debauchery. Accusations against Diddy paint a picture of a man who allegedly had no respect for men or women, who used and abused them and cast them aside in disgust. Additionally, accusations dog the mogul and suggest he was involved in violent crimes against colleagues.

So is Diddy responsible for the downfall of the entertainment industry, and is he at the root of all evils in Hollywood? Of course, Mike isn't really suggesting this is true or pointing all of the fingers at Diddy. But there may be something to the idea that people like Diddy, and their alleged penchant for abusing power, is the reason why Hollywood is rotting from the inside out, as many have suggested online.

As more information comes out about how intertwined Diddy was with other powerful stars and how deep the alleged crimes go, it becomes more clear than ever that Hollywood has some explaining to do. And some major cleaning house to work on.