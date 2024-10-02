Home > Human Interest Wendy Williams Breaks Her Silence Regarding the Diddy Sex Trafficking Allegations — She Knew "It's about time." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 2 2024, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Media presenter Wendy Williams has not been shy when it comes to her feelings about Sean "Diddy" Combs. The former talk show host's disdain for the music mogul dates all the way back to her days as a radio DJ in New York City. She has certainly made a lot of wild claims about the rapper. For example, Williams said Combs sent his girl group Total to jump her after she suggested they came from very humble beginnings. The words Williams used were "broke" and "the projects," per Us Weekly.

She also claims Combs got her fired from Hot 97 after she questioned his sexual orientation. In Williams's 2004 book The Wendy Williams Experience, she openly states that Combs "single-handedly tried to ruin [her] career." Speaking of ruined careers, in the wake of Combs's arrest, Williams has finally responded to the allegations lodged against the former CEO of Bad Boy Records. Here's what she has to say about his legal issues.

Wendy Williams breaks her silence regarding the Diddy allegations.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Williams revealed that a lot of people have reached out to her in order to say, "Wendy, you called it." Williams also said she's not the only one who was beating a drum when it came to Combs. Her family and friends knew something was up as well.

When asked about the video of Combs allegedly attacking then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway, Williams said she was horrified. "It is about time," she said. "To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled … it was just horrific." It made her question how many other victims there might be. It seems as if new people come forward almost every day, with more undoubtedly on the way.