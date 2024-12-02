Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Randy Moss Is Asking for Prayers After Announcing His Battle With a Health Issue The Hall of Famer didn't offer any details on his health issue. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 2 2024, 11:56 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@randygmoss

Few wide receivers have made a bigger impact on the game of football than Randy Moss. Randy is, almost undoubtedly, one of the best to ever play his position, and his legacy has already been cemented. In early December of 2024, though, Randy alarmed those who love him when he suggested that he was going through some sort of health issue.

Following the news that Randy was having an issue, many wanted to learn more about exactly what was going on with him. Here's what we know about the issue, and what Randy has said about it.

What is Randy Moss's health issue?

In a pair of videos posted on Instagram, Randy explained why he would be wearing tinted sunglasses during his appearances as a football pundit. “Throughout the week of the holidays, your boy has been battling something internal,” Randy explained in a video that was captioned, "Get your checkups." He added more on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, explaining once again that he was facing a health issue.

“I just wanted to share something with you all,” he said. “I put a post up maybe a few minutes ago on Instagram just telling people — you were talking about my eyes last week — and I just want to let the viewers know that me and my wife, me and my family, we are battling something internally. I have some great doctors around me. I couldn’t miss the show, I wanted to be here with you guys.”

He appeared to be in good spirits throughout the broadcast, but Randy's announcement and the sunglasses left many concerned that something was wrong. He didn't offer any specifics on what kind of health issue he was dealing with, which has led many to speculate about what he could be facing. What seems clear, though, is that Randy wants to keep some of the specifics around his issue private.

Why was Randy Moss wearing sunglasses?

Randy's sunglasses appeared after some fans noticed that his eyes appeared to be yellow on last week's Sunday NFL Countdown broadcast. “It’s not being disrespectful,” Randy explained of his decision to wear sunglasses on the broadcast. “Because I’m on television. I’m battling something. I need all the prayer warriors. God bless you all and thanks for the prayers.”

It's unclear if Randy made the decision because he is sensitive to the light, or because he wants to hide something that has happened to his eyes. What is clear, though, is that Randy would have disclosed more details about his diagnosis if he wanted people to know more about it.