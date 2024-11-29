Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Why Do Some NFL Players Have Covers on Their Helmets? "I feel like health and safety is more important than aesthetics.” By Melissa Willets Published Nov. 29 2024, 8:00 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans watching NFL games in 2024 may have noticed something different about some players' helmets. Certain team members have elected to sport soft covers over their standard-issue head protection. Why?

First, consider that more than 200 NFL players sustained concussions during the 2023 season. With that in mind, let's explore more about how the covers help protect against injury.

So, why do some players have covers over their helmets?

The covers, also known as Guardian Caps, have been around to wear at practices, but the 2024 season is the first that players have the option to wear them for games, per Today.

In 2022, the NFL premiered the helmet coverings, which are made out of fabric, and fit over the helmet, secured by velcro. The organization describes the Guardian caps as a "soft-shell pad" that was made to help lessen the impact of a head, well, impact.

The NFL also said, "The caps can reduce the force from head contact by 10 percent if one player is wearing it, and 20 percent if all players involved are wearing them."

How many NFL players wear Guardian Caps?

With the Guardian Caps being a new option for game play in the NFL, and given their potential benefits, have a lot of players chosen to sport the protective coverings?

Well, anyone who has tuned in to watch Monday, Sunday, or Thursday night football knows that not too many professional NFL players actually wear Guardian Caps. In fact, according to a report by The Guardian in September 2024, only seven players had been spotted with the gear on.

Notably, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has sustained not one, not two, not even three, but four concussions since 2017, has spoken out about why he opted not to wear a helmet cover after his latest 2024 season head injury.

Without getting too specific, Tua simply said about his decision to skip the Guardian Cap over this helmet that it is a "personal choice." Meanwhile, it's worth reporting that no NFL quarterback has opted to wear a helmet cover.

Why some NFL players are saying "yes" to wearing helmet covers.

One outspoken advocate of the helmet covers is Indianapolis Colts player Kylen Granson. In August 2024, he told The Athletic, “At one point people thought seatbelts were f---ing stupid. Why wouldn’t I [wear it]? Just because it looks silly? I feel like health and safety is more important than aesthetics.”

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers has also chosen to wear a Guardian Cap for games, explaining, “I’m a hitter, so the more protection I can get, why not? As long as it’s not impeding me or slowing me down, I don’t see why not."