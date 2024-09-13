Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Is Tua Tagovailoa out for the Season? Dolphins Face Uncertainty After Latest Injury Dolphins fans are concerned after Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury that could bench him for the rest of the season. By D.M. Published Sept. 13 2024, 1:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion during the team's game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 12, 2024, reigniting concerns about his health. The injury occurred in the third quarter of the Dolphins' matchup when Tua collided with defensive back Damar Hamlin.

Article continues below advertisement

After the hit, Tua stayed on the ground for several moments, visibly shaken, before being helped to the sideline. The Dolphins' medical staff quickly took him to the locker room at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, where he was evaluated. Moments later, the Dolphins announced that Tua was “ruled out with a concussion,” and would not be returning for the rest of the match.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Fans watching the game immediately flashed back to Tua’s previous concussions in the 2022 season, which sidelined him for several weeks and led to significant changes in the NFL's approach to player safety. Now, many are wondering about Tua’s fate for the 2024-2025 season. Here’s what we know about the athlete’s health following his injury.

Is Tua Tagovailoa out for the remainder of the season?

This latest incident sparked immediate concern, not only about Tua Tagovailoa’s ability to finish the season but also about the long-term impact on his health. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the situation in a press conference on Sept. 13, fielding questions about Tua’s return for the season. “I have to put his health as primary (concern),” Mike told reporters. However, the coach did not confirm if Tua will return to the field, or if the athlete is looking to retire.

Article continues below advertisement

“I am being as transparent as I absolutely can. I have zero idea what any sort of timeline is and I am extremely motivated to be in the gray and be extremely motivated to do right by the person we are talking about,” Mike exclaimed. “That’s not an ideal way to do business necessarily, but this is more than business. We have to operate in the unknown and be prepared for every situation.”

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

The Dolphins have elevated Skylar Thompson to starting quarterback in Tua’s place. However, they have not confirmed if the organization has not said if the move will be permanent. Additionally, the Dolphins are planning to hire another depth QB to back Skylar up, according to The San Mateo Daily Journal.

Tua Tagovailoa has been injured in the past.

Tagovailoa’s history with concussions has been a major storyline throughout his young NFL career. In 2022, he suffered multiple concussions, including one that led to a frightening on-field incident where he lay motionless for several minutes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Mega Agency