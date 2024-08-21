Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Former NFL Star Steve McNair Left Behind Four Kids When He Was Tragically Murdered Steve McNair played for the Houston Oilers, the Tennessee Titans, and the Baltimore Ravens. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 21 2024, 6:18 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Only a little over a year after he'd retired from the NFL, 36-year-old quarterback Steve McNair was fatally shot in his apartment on July 4, 2009. Police ruled it a murder-suicide. According to reports, McNair's mistress, 20-year-old Sahel Jenni Kazemi, had murdered the former football player before taking her own life.

Kazemi had allegedly grown concerned that McNair was seeing another woman, in addition to her feeling overwhelmed by bills and a recent DUI. McNair's loved ones were left devastated and confused by the senseless killing. Here's what we know about McNair's children.

Source: Instagram/@_tylahh_ Steve McNair with wife Mechelle and sons Trent and Tyler in an undated photo

Who are Steve McNair's sons?

Steve McNair wed Jonula "Mechelle" McNair in 1997, and they remained married until his death. Over the course of their marriage, they welcomed two sons together named Tyler McNair and Trenton McNair. Tyler and Trenton were reportedly 11 and 6, respectively, when their father was killed.

Before he married Mechelle, McNair reportedly also had two sons from previous relationships: a son named Steven L. McNair Jr. (whom McNair welcomed with his high school sweetheart Cotina Feazell), and another son named Steven O'Brian Koran McNair, who was 15 when his dad died.

Tyler works as a dancer, choreographer, and model, according to his Instagram bio. But before he got into dance, he played for his high school's basketball team. As his mom Mechelle told The Tennessean in 2018, Tyler initially struggled with his decision to leave basketball behind to pursue dance, but would talk about it with his late father in his dreams.

"Tyler told me, 'I think my dad is OK with my dancing and he would still be proud of me,'" Mechelle told the outlet, adding that her sons' father always encouraged the boys to pursue whatever passion they wanted.

Trenton (or Trent), meanwhile, plays basketball for Palm Beach Atlantic University, where he's currently a student. When asked back in 2021, while he was still in high school, about what he would want his basketball legacy to be, Trent told Prephoops.com, "I just want to be the best I can be, the best team player I can be. At the same time showcase the ability that God gave me."