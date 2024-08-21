Home > Human Interest Steve McNair's Widow, Mechelle McNair, Has Shared Her Side of the Story About His Death and Affair The NFL legend's wife is the mother of his two younger children, Trenton and Tyler McNair. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 21 2024, 10:13 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@_tylahh_

NFL star Steve McNair's life and his 2009 fatal shooting took center stage in Netflix's documentary, UNTOLD: The Murder of Air McNair. He was only 36 when he was shot and killed.

McNair left behind his wife, Mechelle McNair, and their two sons, Trenton and Tyler. Mechelle wasn't in the doc, leaving fans to wonder how she's doing now.

Where is Mechelle McNair now?

Mechelle and Steve were married in 1997 and were still married when he died. The couple faced hardships in their marriage, namely Steve's infidelity, which ultimately contributed to his death. On July 4, 2009, he was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds alongside the body of his girlfriend, 20-year-old Sahel “Jenni” Kazemi, who was a waitress at his restaurant.

Steve and Kazemi were reportedly involved in an affair for years before Kazemi killed him and then pointed the gun at herself. The death was ruled a murder-suicide. Mechelle only found out about the affair after her husband was murdered. After he died, she and her sons sat in the front row at his funeral, where their son, Trent, sobbed in her lap.

Since then, Mechelle has continued honoring Steve's legacy by remembering the football hero and family man he was. In 2021, she shared fond memories with her husband when the Alcorn State alum was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. And despite the controversy surrounding their marriage, Mechelle focuses on the love and family she and Steve built when he was alive.