Robert Griffin III Has a Solid Net Worth From Football Playing and Commentary RGIII made plenty of money in the NFL, and his net worth reflects it.

After a short career in the NFL, Robert Griffin III continued to make a name for himself on ESPN as a broadcaster. RGIII has had a few viral moments with the network, but in August of 2024, the news broke that he was fired by the network as part of a broader round of cost-cutting efforts.

Following the news that he was fired, many wanted to learn more about how much Robert is worth and where his money comes from. Here's what we know about Robert's impressive net worth.



What is Robert Griffin III's net worth?

Robert's estimated net worth in 2024 is approximately $16 million, per Sportskeeda, and that net worth comes from his NFL salary during his playing career, as well as his ESPN salary, his endorsement deals, and the investments that he's made off the field. Although his playing career was relatively short, his success on the field and off has meant that his cumulative earnings are impressive, and he's managed to make his money last.

Robert Griffin III Former NFL player and commentator Net worth: $16 million Robert Griffin III is a former quarterback in the NFL who played for eight seasons for the Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens. He retired from the NFL in 2020 and has since been a commentator on sports and culture more generally. Birthdate: Feb. 12, 1990 Birthplace: Okinawa, Japan Birth Name: Robert Griffin III Father: Robert Griffin Jr. Mother: Jacqueline Griffin

What was Robert Griffin III's salary?

Robert made $33,235,752 over the course of his eight seasons in the NFL. Most of that money came from his rookie deal with the Washington Redskins, which he signed in 2012 and was worth $21.1 million over the course of four seasons. He then signed with the Cleveland Browns, where he made just north of $6 million for a single season. Injuries unfortunately cut his career short, and after earning $5 million in a backup role for Baltimore for three seasons, he retired from the NFL.

Thankful for so many people in my time at ESPN that helped me grow because they are some of the best in the business.



From the broadcast booth to the studio and ESPECIALLY the people many of you never see behind the camera.



They are the REAL MVPs and sacrifice so much time… pic.twitter.com/vgoBhQkoe9 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 16, 2024 Source: Twitter/@RGIII

His salary at ESPN has never been disclosed, but given his relatively high profile, it seems likely that he was earning enough to keep him afloat, although likely not as much as he did when he was a player. Robert's mobility was an asset throughout his time in the league, but his career was cut short in large part because of the number of hits he sustained as a runner.

Still, it appears that Robert was smart about saving his money so that, even though he didn't have the kind of career in the league he might have wanted, he still has plenty of money to rely on. Now that he's been let go from ESPN, it seems like he'll rely on that money at least until he finds another landing spot.