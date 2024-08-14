Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy to Miss Time for Minnesota Vikings Following Right Knee Injury On Aug. 13, 2024, the Minnesota Vikings announced that J.J. McCarthy would undergo surgery on his right knee. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 14 2024, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As the 2024 NFL season quickly approaches, the Minnesota Vikings are already dealing with some major setbacks. On August 12, head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that J.J. McCarthy missed practice due to right knee soreness.

Just a day later, on August 13, a troubling update about the rookie quarterback's injury was released. Continue reading for the latest details.

The Minnesota Vikings updated fans on J.J. McCarthy's injury.

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, the Vikings announced that J.J. McCarthy would need surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Head coach Kevin O'Connell disclosed this injury update during a virtual press conference held that morning.

"It has been determined that J.J. does have a tear in his meniscus, in his right knee," Kevin said. "He will need to undergo a procedure, obviously that will hopefully take place in the near future here."

Kevin continued, "But as far as a timeline on the injury, that will be determined during the procedure, based upon whether it can just be a cleanup or potentially a repair. That won't be able to be determined until that procedure takes place. I would just be speculating on a timeline for a return at this point." Kevin also confirmed that the injury occurred during the Vikings' preseason game against the Raiders on August 10, though a specific play causing the injury has not been identified.