Former Michigan Quarterback and NFL Draft Prospect J.J. McCarthy Is Engaged J.J. McCarthy has been dating Katya Kuropas since 2018, and the two of them are now engaged. By Joseph Allen Apr. 25 2024, Published 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@katyakuropas

While he isn't a professional athlete in the NFL yet, former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has already had plenty of success playing football. He won a national championship with Michigan, and now, some suspect that he'll be among the first quarterbacks drafted in this year's NFL draft.

The draft, which is scheduled to start on April 25, has brought attention to one of the richest quarterback classes in recent years and has left many wanting to learn more about many of the top prospects. Among the things that many are curious about when it comes to J.J., some want to know who the quarterback is dating.

Who is J.J. McCarthy dating?

J.J. has been in a relationship with Katya Kuropas since 2018, and the two are actually engaged now. They got engaged in January. Katya was also in attendance for many of the biggest games of J.J.'s career, including his national championship victory that same month. Given how long the two of them have been together, it makes sense that they would now be engaged. J.J. has been pretty open about his love for Katya and has posted about their relationship more than once.

"They say, once a man finds the right woman for him, he can accomplish anything. I am blessed and thankful for finding the right one for me at such a young age. Honored to have spent 2 years of my life with the woman of my dreams, and excited for the years to come," J.J. posted in 2020 on their two year anniversary. More recently, he wished her a happy 21st birthday.

"Happy 21st to the woman of my dreams and my rock," he wrote. "Unconditionally grateful for the human you are and the impact you have had on me these past 5+ years. Our partnership is something I will cherish for the rest of my life because of how it enhances our ability to serve our mission in the world. Marley and I love you unconditionally!" Given that she just turned 21, Katya likely has at least one more year in school at Michigan before graduating.

Katya Kuropas is focused on supporting her fiancé.

Based on Katya's Instagram posts, it seems like she is squarely focused on living her best college life and supporting her partner as he deals with what could be major transition for him. J.J. is expected to be drafted near the top of the draft, and an NFL team is likely to put a lot of expectations and weight on his shoulders just as he enters the league.