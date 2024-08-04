Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Players and Fans Have Mixed Reactions to the NFL's New Kickoff Rule Hold on to your seats football fans. The a new NFL kickoff rule is shaking the game up big time! By D.M. Published Aug. 4 2024, 11:39 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The July 31 game between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans started off differently, thanks to the NFL’s new 2024 kickoff rule. The league hopes to lower the risk of concussions and other injuries, which have been a growing concern for athletes. The NFL has worked to improve player safety for several years.

In 2018, the league introduced significant changes to the kickoff formation. These adjustments required the kicking team to line up with just a one-yard running start. This new rule change represents another step in their ongoing effort to protect players.

Source: Getty Images Collin Johnson #80 of the Chicago Bears catches a 20-yard touchdown pass

Breaking down the NFL’s new kickoff rule.

The NFL has made a few minor adjustments to their rulebook, which should have minimal impact on how the games are played. The new "dynamic kickoff" rule is aimed at reducing player injury risks by modifying how kickoff teams operate. Rather than lining up beside the kicker and sprinting down the field, players will take new positions that encourage safer kickoff returns. This change is intended to decrease the number of high-impact collisions that typically occur during kickoffs.

The kicker will continue to kick from the 35-yard line. Meanwhile, the coverage team players will be aligned at the opposing team’s 40-yard line, with the return team having nine blockers situated between their 30 and 35-yard lines. Coverage players cannot move until the ball hits the ground or is caught by a returner. Additionally, the receiving team can place up to two returners in the “landing zone” between the goal line and the 20-yard line.

Source: Getty Images Cam Akers #22 of the Houston Texans carries the ball during the first half of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The new kickoff rule is expected to significantly impact team strategies. Special teams’ coaches will need to adjust their playbooks and may opt for shorter, higher kicks to pin opponents inside their 25-yard line. Teams with strong return specialists might feel the impact more acutely since the opportunity for long kickoff returns could be minimized.

Players and fans have mixed reactions to the NFL’s new kickoff rule.

The reaction to the new rule has been mixed among players and coaches. Some have expressed support for the league's continued commitment to player safety, while others are concerned about the potential impact on the game’s excitement. Following the Chicago Bears’ 21-17 victory over the Houston Texans, Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott provided feedback on the new NFL kickoff rule.

I don’t know how to feel about the new NFL kickoff rules pic.twitter.com/2iUaewL7QL — Grace (@gracesporttakes) August 2, 2024

The new nfl kickoff rule is a joke I’m sorry lmao pic.twitter.com/xpHzJ066Eq — John (@iam_johnw) August 2, 2024

Here’s my live reaction to the NFL Dynamic Kickoff courtesy of @kelllymiche pic.twitter.com/xdkMPTwZHk — Sam Schwartzstein (@schwartzsteins) August 2, 2024

“So far, I feel like it kind of protects guys a little bit more,” Tyler told ESPN. “Guys aren't getting a full head of steam coming down the field, taking shots on people. But I think for the most part, it'll work out pretty good. Just think we'll have a lot of explosive plays.”