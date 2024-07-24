Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Joe Burrow's New Bleach Blonde Haircut Has Been Divisive Among Football Fans Joe Burrow now has a buzzed, bleach blonde look. By Joseph Allen Jul. 24 2024, Published 11:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@_darnellbonner

If you're ranking quarterbacks in the NFL, you probably have Joe Burrow somewhere in your top 5. The Bengals quarterback is the only man to have beaten Patrick Mahomes in big games, and he's still relatively young. While Joe has yet to win the Super Bowl, most people have a ton of respect for his skills on the field.

Following a year in which he was plagued by injuries, though, Joe apparently decided it was time to spice things up. For his entire career, he's had mid-length blonde hair, but he recently debuted a new haircut at the Bengals training camp. Here's what we know about the new look.

Joe Burrow's new haircut was a surprise to many.

In the first photos from training camp, Joe is sporting a bleach blonde buzzcut. Darnell Bonner, Joe's barber who also does haircuts for other members of the team, debuted Burrow's new look on Instagram with a before and after post. While the buzzcut may be a shock to many, as it's the first time Joe has changed his hair up since he came into the national spotlight, this is not an unprecedented look for him.

He rocked a similar haircut as a senior at Athens High School in 2015. Burrow's sense of style has always been part of his appeal as a quarterback, and it seems he has now taken another bold step. Joe has yet to comment on the new look, and it's unclear whether he plans to keep the longer locks through the entire season or let his natural hair grow in as the year progresses.

Joe Burrow's new look has been divisive online.

Given how bold the new look, it's perhaps unsurprising that many people had opinions about it. "Joe Burrow looks like a 20-year-old showing up for his third senior year of summer school," one person wrote on Twitter. Another added that his new bleached look made him eligible for a role as a Targaryen on House of the Dragon.

"Moment of silence for the Joe Burrow forehead curl. We loved you and we’ll miss you," another person added. There were definitely those who liked the new look, though, including some who suggested that it made him even more attractive than he already was. Some also pointed out that when he bleached his hair in high school, his stats went through the roof. Maybe he'll be just as unstoppable during the upcoming season.

Ultimately, though, what happens to Joe's hair is probably a secondary concern for Bengals fans who need him to simply stay healthy. The only black mark on his career to date has been his inability to remain a consistently healthy player.