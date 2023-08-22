Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Joe Burrow's Partnership With Guinness Focuses on Helping Others Joe Burrow has a new partnership with Guinness and the goal is to get people to help their local communities through the Guinness Gives Back program. By Allison Hunt Aug. 21 2023, Published 10:58 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you ask any of the girlies out here to name a quarterback in the NFL, we guarantee you the majority of them will name Joe Burrow, the quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals. Why? Well, to put it simply, just look at him.

But in addition to him being insanely good at football (he was the first overall draft pick in 2020), he also is a great person. The latter is proven most recently with his new partnership with Guinness. We have all the details below! Read on!

What is Joe Burrow’s partnership with Guinness?

In a press release that came out in September 2022, Guinness announced their "multi-year partnership" with Joe Burrow. Joe is, "pledging hours of his time to serve communities in need — and is calling on others to act. With Burrow's help, the Guinness spirit of giving and goodness has never been stronger, as the aim is to get Americans to pledge more than 1 million service hours to support their communities through the Guinness Gives Back program."

The press release said that Joe will be joining alongside legendary quarterback Joe Montana. It said, "Burrow will join forces with Guinness, alongside the original "Joe Cool," legendary quarterback Joe Montana, who has been working with the brand since 2020. Burrow first inspired millions in his 2019 Heisman Trophy speech, where he delivered an impactful message about poverty and food insecurity in his hometown in Southeast Ohio."

A commercial was released on Aug. 21, 2023 with Burrow and Montana promoting Guinness's new non-alcoholic beer. In the commercial, Joe Burrow is seen wearing a "0" jersey. The two banter about wearing the number zero, and it turns out you can wear it too, as the jerseys are on sale with all proceeds going to the Joe Burrow Foundation.

Joe is very happy to partner with Guinness. He said, "Many people in our country are facing a series of challenges right now and can benefit from the support of others, and I am humbled to be in a position to make a difference — and encourage others to do so, as well. Teaming up with a brand like Guinness, who has 'giving back' at the core of what they do, just makes sense."

Joe Burrow has endorsed other companies as well.

Joe has partnered with Kroger to promote healthy lifestyles and appeared in a commercial. He also has partnerships via social media including the sports drink Body Armor, Bose earbuds, Cash App, Lordstown Motors, and even Buffalo Wild Wings.