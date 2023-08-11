Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Never Miss a Game! Here's How NFL Fans Can Watch Preseason Football Although the NFL regular season doesn't start until September, there's an entire month of preseason games for fans to watch. Here's how to tune in! By Allison DeGrushe Aug. 11 2023, Published 12:12 p.m. ET Source: NFL

After what feels like forever, football is officially back! The 2023 NFL preseason kicked off on Aug. 3, 2023, with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, in which the Cleveland Browns defeated the New York Jets.

With plenty more preseason games ahead of us, you might be wondering: How can I tune in? Well, you came to the right place because we have all the answers you need! So, without further ado, keep scrolling for the full preseason football schedule and how to watch the games this year.

Here's how to watch NFL preseason football.

The majority of NFL preseason games air on each football team's local TV station or the NFL Network. However, in 2023, five other national broadcasts will appear across FOX, Prime Video, NBC, CBS, and ESPN.

If you're hoping to stream or watch NFL preseason games without cable, you can check them out on other channels with services like YouTube TV, FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV.

Check out the 2023 NFL preseason schedule!

Week 1: Friday, August 11 New York Giants at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m. (NFL Network)

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m.

Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns, 7:30 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals, 10 p.m. (NFL Network)

Saturday, August 12 Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 13 Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4 p.m.

Week 2: Thursday, August 17 Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 18 Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 19 Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, 4 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m.

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m.

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 20 New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 p.m. Monday, August 21 Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 3: Thursday, August 24 Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m. (Prime Video) Friday, August 25 Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m.