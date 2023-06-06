Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Indianapolis Colt Isaiah Rodgers Is the Subject of a Gambling Investigation News recently broke that Indianapolis Colts cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers is under investigation, but what did he do? Details inside. By Joseph Allen Jun. 6 2023, Published 9:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@isaiahrodgers

Although they're still being tight-lipped about it, news recently broke that NFL team the Indianapolis Colts had opened an investigation into one of their players. At the time it was first reported, that was all we knew. Since then, though, we've learned that cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers is at the center of the investigation.

Following the latest details, Isaiah released a statement of his own to explain the situation. So, what exactly did Isaiah do? Keep reading for all the details on the accusations.

What did Isaiah Rodgers do?

Although the team hasn't yet named the player at the center of the investigation, ESPN reported that a sportsbook has been opened by one of Isaiah Rodgers, Sr.'s associates. This suggests that the investigation may be over a gambling violation that goes against the league's official rules. Isaiah offered some additional clarity with a statement on Twitter, saying that he had "made some mistakes."

"Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions," Isaiah wrote in a picture posted from his notes app. "I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I've let people down that I care about."

"I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It's an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this," he continued. Although Isaiah may be describing his gambling as a minor problem, previous reporting suggests that the issue may be far more systemic than he's currently letting on.

Reporting suggests that Isaiah's gambling may have been 'pervasive.'

Isaiah's statement may have sought to underplay how big of an issue this is, but previous reporting suggested that a player on the Colts was engaged in systemic gambling. The report suggested "that a Colts player is under investigation for 'pervasive wagering activities.' There is reportedly evidence this player placed hundreds of wagers — including some bets on the Colts. The player reportedly made these wagers through an account that was opened by an acquaintance."

This isn't the first time in recent history that the NFL has had to deal with gambling by its players. In April, the league banned five players, four of whom were on the Detroit Lions, for gambling infractions. The Lions released three of those players, while Jameson Williams remains on the roster.