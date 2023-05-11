Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Source: Instagram/@mv5 Marcus Vick Has Faced Loads of Legal Woes Since He Was Dropped From the NFL Marcus Vick's brother was a hugely successful NFL quarterback, but what happened to Marcus that kept him from replicating his brother's success. By Joseph Allen May 11 2023, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

The world of sports loves to hate a good dynasty. The Manning brothers have four Super Bowl rings between them, and they're far from the only family that has found lots of success in the NFL. Some expected that Marcus Vick, the younger brother of legendary NFL quarterback Michael Vick, would be able to follow his big brother into a career at the highest level. Marcus didn't ultimately reach those heights in his career, and he's unfortunately faced a myriad of legal troubles in more recent years.

What happened to Marcus Vick?

After being coached by Tommy Reamon, the same high school coach that had helped develop his brother, Marcus was one of the top high school quarterback prospects in the country. After considering a number of schools, Marcus opted to sign with Virginia Tech, the same school his brother had played for. During the summer after his freshman year, he got in legal trouble after being accused of having sexual relations with a minor and providing minors with alcohol.

The sex charge was ultimately dismissed, but he was convicted of the other counts and suspended from school for the fall semester. When he returned for his junior season, Marcus led the team to tremendous success, and had them contending for a national championship. In spite of his success on the field, which brought his team to an 11-2 record, he was dismissed from Virginia Tech following that season because of his behavior off the field.

That behavior included the misdemeanor counts we've already discussed, as well as counts for driving with a suspended or revoked license and a marijuana charge. Marcus was also dismissed because of "unsportsmanlike play," which included incidents where he stopped on a player's leg and one where he flipped off the crowd at a West Virginia University game.

Marcus Vick has continued to face legal troubles in recent years.

After being dropped from Virginia Tech, Marcus was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins, but he only made an appearance at a single game. He ultimately bounced around to several teams in the league, but his NFL career was over by the end of 2006. Since then, Marcus's legal troubles have continued to mount, and have included charges for brandishing a weapon, molestation of a minor, and a number of drug possession charges.

His most recent charges came in 2017, when he was charged with felony drug possession and pleaded guilty. He was ultimately sentenced to two years in jail, but his sentence was suspended, and he was then forced to serve three years on probation.