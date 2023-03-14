Zach Wilson Who? Aaron Rodgers Is Reportedly the NY Jets New Starting QB
NFL free agency is officially underway, and we've already seen some big names dashing to new teams. From the Raiders filling their QB gap and signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal to defensive end Zach Allen joining the Broncos, the negotiation window has accumulated plenty of major moves.
As the NFL world anticipates the next round of trades and signings, many are still waiting to hear where Super Bowl-winning quarterback and four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers will play next season. Can he make a decision already?! Well, rumor has it he already has... and it looks like he's heading to the Big Apple.
Wait, did Aaron Rodgers sign with the Jets?
On March 13, former ESPN anchor and current Pro Football Network contributor Trey Wingo reported that a massive deal to send Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets was "done." However, more reliable NFL insiders wasted no time debunking that claim.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed that "nothing has happened" between Aaron and the Jets. ESPN's Adam Schefter reiterated that nothing has been done yet between both parties; however, he said the Jets are "cautiously optimistic" about pulling it off.
The Jets desperately need a quarterback, and Aaron has been on their radar for quite some time. Many players have voiced their desire to see him in New York, shamelessly recruiting the 10-time Pro Bowler on social media.
Sauce Gardner, star cornerback and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, was the first to shoot his shot: "Aye @AaronRodgers12, I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I'll burn the cheesehead," he tweeted.
Quinnen Williams and Justin Hardee joined in on the fun and came up with their own pitches. The defensive tackle quote tweeted a video of Aaron golfing, disclosing that he knows some "amazing golf courses in New Jersey and NYC that [Aaron] can golf at all season." As for the cornerback, he urged Aaron to come "get that ring" in New York City.
Will this strategy work? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure — Jets players are done with Zach Wilson.