Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Source: Getty Images Zach Wilson Who? Aaron Rodgers Is Reportedly the NY Jets New Starting QB By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 14 2023, Published 12:04 p.m. ET

NFL free agency is officially underway, and we've already seen some big names dashing to new teams. From the Raiders filling their QB gap and signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal to defensive end Zach Allen joining the Broncos, the negotiation window has accumulated plenty of major moves.

Article continues below advertisement

As the NFL world anticipates the next round of trades and signings, many are still waiting to hear where Super Bowl-winning quarterback and four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers will play next season. Can he make a decision already?! Well, rumor has it he already has... and it looks like he's heading to the Big Apple.

Article continues below advertisement

Wait, did Aaron Rodgers sign with the Jets?

On March 13, former ESPN anchor and current Pro Football Network contributor Trey Wingo reported that a massive deal to send Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets was "done." However, more reliable NFL insiders wasted no time debunking that claim.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed that "nothing has happened" between Aaron and the Jets. ESPN's Adam Schefter reiterated that nothing has been done yet between both parties; however, he said the Jets are "cautiously optimistic" about pulling it off.

Article continues below advertisement

May 13th. Aaron Rodgers still hasn't made his decision. The Jets announce they're hiring his herbal medicine guru as assistant offensive line coach https://t.co/2eMB8GPcUZ — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) March 14, 2023

The Jets desperately need a quarterback, and Aaron has been on their radar for quite some time. Many players have voiced their desire to see him in New York, shamelessly recruiting the 10-time Pro Bowler on social media. Sauce Gardner, star cornerback and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, was the first to shoot his shot: "Aye @AaronRodgers12, I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I'll burn the cheesehead," he tweeted.