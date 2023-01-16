Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Source: YouTube Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Missed Wild-Card Round With Injured Knee By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 16 2023, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

Ahead of the NFL's wild-card weekend, Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson shed some light on his lingering knee injury. For those who may have forgotten, the two-time Pro Bowler suffered a PCL sprain in the team's 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 13 of the 2022-23 regular season.

Despite initial reports stating he would be out one to three weeks for his PCL injury, Lamar missed the final five games of the regular season and was officially ruled out for the Ravens' wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Although fans were frustrated by his absence, Lamar took it upon himself to provide an update on his knee injury.

Lamar Jackson recently updated fans on his knee injury.

On Jan. 12, Lamar took to Twitter and announced that the PCL injury he sustained against the Broncos is a "grade 2 sprain on the borderline" of a grade 3 sprain. He added that there's inflammation around his knee, and it remains unstable.

"I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery," he tweeted. "I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance."

Many fans and former players have grown agitated and argued that Lamar should've played through the pain, including former quarterback Michael Vick. During the pregame show on Fox, the four-time Pro Bowler and 2010 NFL Comeback Player of the Year suggested that Lamar wear a brace and play through the pain. "You’re three games away [from the Super Bowl]. Put a brace on it," he stated. "Get it going. Put a brace on it, let's go. I played a whole season on a sprained MCL."

Lamar has faced plenty of criticism since injuring his knee, with many speculating he never returned to the field because of his upcoming free agency. The 26-year-old quarterback and the Ravens couldn't agree on a contract extension this past offseason, and some believe he is taking this time to rest instead of playing for a Super Bowl.

Lamar becomes a free agent in March, and trade rumors are starting to heat up.

According to the NBC broadcast of the Ravens-Bengals wild-card game, Lamar Jackson did not travel to Cincinnati. As expected, many were shocked by this revelation, with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noting the move is "less than ideal." Others implied that Lamar's absence indicates he no longer sees himself as the long-term QB for the Ravens. He will become an unrestricted free agent in March, and he could be looking to switch teams sooner rather than later.

The #Jets will be first in line if Lamar Jackson is made available & I like their chances.



This isn’t like when #NYJ didn’t pursue Deshaun Watson (pre-allegation).



They’re a Super Bowl contender with a QB. They’ll get one this offseason. pic.twitter.com/xJsPanClXM — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 8, 2023

Regarding the trade rumors, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright recently reported that the New York Jets, along with the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, are "very much monitoring" a potential trade with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

As of now, it seems Lamar and the Jets go hand-in-hand. NFL reporter Connor Hughes reported the Jets will fix their quarterback position this offseason, mentioning Lamar by name as someone the organization is eyeing. Of course, this depends on whether he is made available, but if the Ravens are willing to trade, the Jets are prepared to go all-in on the QB.