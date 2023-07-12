Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Doesn't Go Anywhere Without His Chains During the 2022 NFL season, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins became the king of bling. Read on to learn how he started wearing chains. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 12 2023, Published 3:56 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

When we think of the coolest quarterback in the NFL, our minds automatically drift toward Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow — but others believe it's Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings. After being heavily mocked for simply wearing a plaid button-down shirt at the start of the 2022 season, Kirk realized he was "no longer cool."

However, that reputation didn't stick around long. Following the Vikings' win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, Kirk was iced out in diamonds on the flight from London to Minnesota. Since that day, Kirk has evolved from painfully uncool to one of the coolest people in the NFL. With that said, read on to hear how his chain-wearing came to be!

Source: Netflix

Here's how Kirk Cousins' chain-wearing came to be.

On the plane ride home from London, Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw let a couple of his teammates try on his diamond-studded (and custom-designed) chain — including Kirk Cousins. There was video evidence of the exchange, which Kirk later addressed during a news conference.

"I borrowed [Darrisaw's] chain on the flight, I don't know if you guys saw that. Kris Boyd put that on me," Kirk told the press. "I had never actually put a chain on, so that was my first experience of what that feels like. Honestly, it was very empowering. It felt pretty good to have that chain on."

Kirk Cousins is currently the coolest QB in the NFL pic.twitter.com/QtmTJUpDLB — Phoenix (@dalvincookin) November 6, 2022

After that first experience, Kirk began wearing chains after every game. He did it again after the Viking's Week 6 win in Miami, with more teammates offering Kirk their chains. "Flyest QB in the league," Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan wrote on Instagram. The quarterback in question can be seen smiling and rocking numerous chains on the flight back to Minnesota. Another video shows a different angle, in which various Vikings are hyping up "Big Kirko."

NFL on Fox sideline reporter Kristina Pink revealed that Kirk's chain-wearing quickly became a tradition — but also a superstition. Anytime the Vikings lost, fans were quick to assume it was because Kirk didn't wear his chains.

Kirk Cousins participated in the Netflix docuseries 'Quarterback.'

During the 2022 NFL season, the four-time Pro-Bowler — as well as QBs Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota — was recorded on-and-off the field for the Netflix docuseries, Quarterback. The show, which debuted on July 12, 2023, marks the first collaboration between the streaming service and the NFL.

Source: Netflix

The docuseries "features exclusive, unprecedented access" from the start of the season to its conclusion, following the trio "on and off the field, from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families."