Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Former NFL Star Victor Cruz Reveals His Daughter Is "Finding Her Way" Through Sports (EXCLUSIVE) In an exclusive interview with 'Distractify,' Victor Cruz opened up about his daughter, Kennedy, and spoke about his partnership with Tequila Avión. By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 15 2023, Published 5:40 p.m. ET Source: Michael Simon

While the world knows him as a fun-loving, salsa-dancing Super Bowl champion, one person knows Victor Cruz as dad: Kennedy. The former New York Giants wide receiver is the proud father of an 11-year-old daughter, and let's just say she's become his best friend forever.

Article continues below advertisement

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Victor Cruz — who partnered with Tequila Avión for its new Caddie's Caddy Kits — dished about living the dad life and revealed if his daughter is following in his sporty footsteps.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Victor Cruz said his daughter, Kennedy, is just like him.

When it comes to sports, Victor told Distractify his daughter is following in his athletic footsteps. Kennedy is "finding her way through golf," the former NFL superstar said, adding that they golf together.

Victor only recently fell in love with the game, but he's already "completely addicted" and wants to be the best golfer her can be — and he can achieve that goal with his daughter by his side: "She keeps me motivated to stay in it," Victor told us. "I know the more I do it, the more she's gonna want to do what daddy does."

Article continues below advertisement

Kennedy also plays several other sports: "She wrestled this year, she plays soccer," he said. Victor later pointed out that parents "always put kids in sports and see if it resonates, to see if they even like it, or if they just do it because you told them to," adding that it's "pretty cool" to know that Kennedy enjoys the competitive nature of sports so much that she's joining leagues and playing alongside her friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Since she's also into sports, we had to ask Victor if Kennedy is anything like he was as a kid — so, is she? As a matter of fact, the Super Bowl champ told Distractify that his daughter is his mini-me.

"She tries her little mischievous ways, here and there, tries to get over on certain things," Victor explained. "She's sly and slick. She makes the same face as I do when I'm probably mischievous too. So it's like, 'I know when you're lying [and] I know when you're trying to get something out of one of your parents that you probably shouldn't have.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Victor said his favorite part about being a dad is watching Kennedy grow.

While opening up about his daughter, Victor told Distractify that his favorite thing about being a dad is watching his baby girl grow into a competent young woman. "I think no two days are alike; every day is a new challenge," he exclusively told us. "Every day is a new thing that they teach you. Every day, they want something new, there's always something that's gonna keep you on your toes. So just that day-to-day vibe of watching them grow and watching them do their thing is pretty cool."

Article continues below advertisement

As for his 2023 Father's Day plans, Victor revealed he simply wants to "experience it with my daughter." "As long as we're together, as long as we're hanging, [it's going to be a great day]," he told Distractify. "We're going to be out in L.A. doing some golf stuff, staying around the U.S. Open, and having a good time around there. So, it'll be a fun time for us, a fun weekend for sure."

Victor partnered with Tequila Avión to celebrate Father's Day.

Father's Day is right around the corner, and if you're struggling to find a gift for your dad, don't fret — Victor Cruz and Tequila Avión have you covered. The former wide receiver and golf enthusiast partnered with Tequila Avión to create a limited-edition cocktail kit, available just in time for Father's Day — June 14, to be exact — and the summer!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sourced Craft Cocktails The Victor Cruz "Spicy Cruzarita" Cocktail Kit

The kit, dubbed the Caddie Caddy's Kit, will also include golf course essentials. Regarding the partnership, Victor told Distractify it was a "no-brainer" because the idea "correlates and really speaks" to who he is as a person and father.