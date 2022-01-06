New York Giants Star Sterling Shepard's Net Worth May Decrease in 2022

Like father, like son. For NFL fans, it's no surprise that NFL star Sterling Shepard has found major success in the sport. Just like his late father and former pro-football star, Derrick Shepard, Sterling played college ball at the University of Oklahoma. And after being drafted as the No. 40 pick by the New York Giants, Sterling delivered. Not only has he scored 21 touchdowns to date, he has earned 349 receptions for 3,884 yards. In other words, the man knows how to ball.