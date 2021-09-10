Do Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera Have Any Kids Together?

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame rose to fame with his breakout hit “No Hands” and his many collaborations with Gucci Mane. Since his start in the music scene, Waka has also appeared on reality TV shows like Love & Hip Hop along with his wife, Tammy Rivera . Tammy and Waka were such a hit with fans that they eventually got their own show called Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka, which follows the lives of the couple.

But with recent rumors swirling about a split between Waka and Tammy, fans are wondering what exactly is going on. But first, does Waka have any kids who might be affected by the possible split? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the rapper’s personal life.

Does Waka Flocka have kids?

Waka Flocka Flame doesn’t have any biological children, but he is a good dad to Charlie, Tammy Rivera’s daughter from a previous relationship. Tammy was 16 when she became pregnant with Charlie, and Waka has been involved in Charlie’s life since she was just 4 years old.

Waka appears to be a very committed dad who absolutely adores his daughter. He told The Mix podcast, “I thank God I had the opportunity to raise her because it showed me another side of females,” and went on to explain that he strives to help her be “a classy, strong-minded young lady.”

In a March 2021 episode of Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka, Charlie surprised everyone — including her dad — when she asked if she could bring a girl as her date to her quinceañera. Waka told the Hollywood Life Podcast that instead of approaching the situation as “a strong-minded male,” he decided to follow his wife’s lead instead, and listen to Charlie herself.

In a later episode of What the Flocka, the unbreakable bond between Waka and Charlie was on display once again. The episode was all about Charlie’s quinceañera, and Waka made sure nothing would to ruin his baby girl’s special day. Charlie’s biological father was supposed to be at the event, and he and Charlie were slated to perform a traditional father-daughter dance. But he was unable to make it at the last minute, so Waka stepped in to make sure Charlie still had someone to dance with.

It’s hard not to tear up at the emotional scene, with Tammy explaining that Waka didn’t even learn a waltz for their wedding, but for Charlie, he would do everything. Charlie also seemed overwhelmed during the dance and started to cry (along with everyone else in attendance) but Waka made sure she knew she was supported. “I’m here,” he simply said.