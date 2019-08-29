The Top 10 Most Extravagant Purchases From 'Dropping Cash: Los Angeles' (EXCLUSIVE)

If you were a fan of old-school reality series MTV Cribs and Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, then you need to binge-watch Season 2 of Dropping Cash: Los Angeles on Netflix ASAP.

The series, from Bright Bay Creative in association with Complex Networks, takes viewers up close and personal with some of the biggest names in music, sports, and reality television, going inside their homes and favorite hangout spots before watching them drop a ton of cash on everything from luxury sports cars to a high-end cannabis oil machine (we're looking at you, Waka Flocka).

But Dropping Cash: Los Angeles is not as materialistic as it sounds. "We start the show at a place that means something to them," executive producer Brandon Killion told Distractify exclusively. "The middle of the series — when they are on the way from the first scene to the last scene where they are purchasing — that's really what the show is. The show is really a chance to peel back the onion... by the time you get to this place where they are going to spend money, you're kind of cheering for them."

Do celebs really spend all that money on the show?

In case you are wondering, Dropping Cash: Los Angeles is not fake or scripted. These celebrity shopping sprees are 100 percent real. "I'm a big fan of authenticity and whenever possible I like to shoot things in a linear fashion," EP Brandon explained. "This show does not have sit-down interviews, the talent drives the show... the talent is the one pushing the story forward and for that reason the show is very authentic."

Will there be a Season 3 of Dropping Cash: Los Angeles on Netflix?

Netflix has not confirmed a third season, but the sky's the limit for the franchise. "I think you could make an amazing Dropping Cash in Atlanta... I think New York is another top choice," Brandon shared of potential Season 3 locations. "In a perfect world, I would love to make another season of Dropping Cash: LA, I would love to kick off a new season of Dropping Cash: Atlanta or Dropping Cash: New York... the more the merrier."

We'll be keeping our fingers crossed! In the meantime, keep scrolling to see the top 10 purchases from Season 2 of Dropping Cash: Los Angeles.