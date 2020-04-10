Tammy Rivera's Recent Reunion With Her Incarcerated Father Was 20 Years in the Making

"And now I have this beautiful, successful daughter that is reaching out to me, that loves me tremendously, that wants the best for me, that cares about me, maybe even at times when I didn’t care about myself."

In a meeting with her father’s lawyer, the singer learned that the letters she sent him changed his life. "I thought I was going to be living a miserable existence for my entire life in terms of being alone," Oscar told his attorney, who relayed the message to Tammy.

Back in 2016, Tammy told social media followers what it was like to build a relationship with her dad after all this time. "It’s been a [little] over a year now that I’ve been getting to know my father for the first time in my life!" the swimwear designer said.

"Never knew that this man loved me sooo much, even [though] all my life my mother and other family would tell me how much he loved me and how I was his only child," she added. "For 30 years he sat in prison thinking I hated him or was angry at him... [I’m gonna] make sure he wants for nothing in there."

We’re thrilled to hear that Tammy and her father are in such a good place.