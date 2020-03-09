We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

Rumors Suggest Karlie Redd Was Beaten up by Her 'LHHATL' Co-Stars

By

A super-sized trailer for the ninth season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta dropped on March 9, and it shows actress Karlie Redd doing a whole lot of yelling.

The promo comes less than two months after the 45-year-old was allegedly hospitalized following a physical fight with some of her castmates at a local nightclub. But did the mother of one actually get injured in a brawl? Here’s what we know about the rumored incident. 

Was Karlie Redd hospitalized after a fight with her 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' co-stars?

The singer denied claims that she was in the ER due to an altercation. "Alert. Fake News!" Karlie wrote in an Instagram post on Jan. 22. "I should NOT have to Address All these Fake News But My Phone is Ringing Off the Hook! I have NEVER Been in A Hospital for Fighting & No Club For Fighting!"