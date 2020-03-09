Rumors Suggest Karlie Redd Was Beaten up by Her 'LHHATL' Co-Stars

A super-sized trailer for the ninth season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta dropped on March 9, and it shows actress Karlie Redd doing a whole lot of yelling.

The promo comes less than two months after the 45-year-old was allegedly hospitalized following a physical fight with some of her castmates at a local nightclub. But did the mother of one actually get injured in a brawl? Here’s what we know about the rumored incident.