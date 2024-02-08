Distractify
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes's Siblings Are Also Sports Geeks

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media
As all eyes have been on NFL star Patrick Mahomes, fans want to know more about him — including his parents and siblings.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback grew up in a mixed family since his parents split up when he was younger. His father, Pat Mahomes, and mother, Randi Mahomes, share two children together. However, Patrick has some half-siblings as well.

Patrick Mahomes on the field, playing for the Kansas City Chiefs
Source: Getty Images
Who are Patrick Mahomes's siblings?

Patrick is the big brother to Jackson Mahomes, born to Pat and Randi. The pair appear to be super close, especially since Jackson was the best man at Patrick's wedding to Brittany Mahomes. (Yes! The same Brittany that became BFFs with Taylor Swift.)

Jackson did not go the NFL route. (Not everyone can be Travis and Jason Kelce, after all.) Instead, Jackson has embraced the social media life, making it pretty big on TikTok.

The social media star has had some controversy, including a run-in with the law. In 2023, he was charged with aggravated sexual battery, but in early 2024, those charges were dropped. He's also been scolded by fans for the way he acts at the Chiefs' games.

Mia Randall, Patrick's half-sister, is the daughter of his mother Randi. Despite the mixed family dynamic, she's still very supportive of Patrick and often attends his games. Mia also has a knack for sports. While she's significantly younger, born in 2011, she's active in basketball and other sports.

Pat has two children that he doesn't share with Randi: Zoe Mahomes and Graham Walker. Zoe was born in 2015 and seems to have taken a liking to a few sports.

Patrick's half-brother, Graham, is a football player, too, so maybe Patrick will have that Kelce-sibling status one day after all. Graham plays for Brown University but keeps most of his life pretty low-key. In February 2024, he tweeted that he'll be heading to Rice University next year.

Is Patrick Mahomes a nepotism baby?

Ever since Vulture's 2022 article that called out celebrities who benefitted from nepotism, the world has been much more critical of those in the limelight and their family connections.

Patrick's nepo status is up for debate. His father, Pat, was also a successful athlete, but he didn't play football. Instead, Pat made a name for himself in baseball, playing for the MLB as a pitcher.

His career between 1992 and 2003 had him all over the country (and the world). He played for the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates. Plus, Pat had an international stint in Japan for the Yokohama BayStars.

Originally Pat wanted his son to go into baseball, and Patrick certainly could have made a successful career out of it. He was even drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 2014 MLB draft but turned the opportunity down. It appears everything worked out for Patrick anyway, though! Plus, in football, he might be able to beat the nepo-baby allegations.

