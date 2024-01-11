Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll Was Fired, and NFL Fans Are Shocked Pete Carroll was fired as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, and fans of the NFL franchise want to know why he was fired by owner Jody Allen. By Jamie Lerner Jan. 11 2024, Published 10:41 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

After the Seattle Seahawks didn’t make it to the playoffs, fans knew that head coach Pete Carroll’s job could be in jeopardy. Pete has been with the NFL franchise since 2010 and stayed with them through their only Super Bowl in the 2013 season. But 10 years later, the Seahawks have fallen from their pedestal as one of the NFL’s best teams.

Article continues below advertisement

In the 2023 season, the Seahawks were far from making the playoffs, let alone playing in and winning the Super Bowl, which is always the ultimate goal. Jody Allen became the owner of the Seahawks after her brother, Paul Allen, died in October 2018. She was faced with some tough decisions. One of those decisions was firing Pete, but why was he fired?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Carroll was fired because the Seahawks haven’t been living up to their potential.

Now 72 years old, Pete had no intentions of leaving his post as the head coach. Postgame on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, 2024, Pete said he had no intentions of retiring and that he fully expected to continue coaching the Seahawks. However, on Jan. 10, 2024, owner Jody Allen said in a statement that they decided to fire Pete.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

She said, “After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from Head Coach to remain with the organization as an advisor … Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community.”

Jody continued, “His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward … Pete will always be a beloved member of the Seahawks family.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ya gotta think 2 losses to a young Rams team that wasn't supposed to win more than 5 games impacted Seattle's decision to fire Pete Carroll. For those that are hung up on why he was fired after barely missing the playoffs. — Anthony Flanagan (@A_Flanagan21) January 10, 2024

In Pete’s 14-year career with the Seahawks, the 2023 season marks just the fourth time the franchise has missed the playoffs. But while other years were marked with poor players and injuries, this season should have been an easy path to the playoffs. According to franchise executives, Pete created a team culture of building players up that’s impossible to replicate.

Article continues below advertisement

However, because Pete couldn’t quite get the team to where it needed to be in the 2023 season, it made sense to end his tenure with the team. He said after the announcement, “I competed pretty hard to be the coach ... I went along with their intentions."

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout his career, Pete was considered one of the Seahawks’ best coaches, although he rarely advanced the team past the Wild Card stage of playoffs. Now, it seems they’re looking to go further and get back into Super Bowl status.