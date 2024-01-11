Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Pete Carroll Got Emotional While Thanking His Wife During His Departure Speech Pete Carroll was gently fired as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, which led many to wonder who his wife is. Let's meet her. By Joseph Allen Jan. 11 2024, Published 10:14 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Following a remarkable run of success as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks for more than a decade, Pete Carroll is stepping down from his role as the head coach of the team. He will take on a new role as an advisor.

The news that Pete would be stepping away from the team has left many looking for more details about his personal life. During his speech announcing that he would be leaving as head coach, Pete discussed his wife. He got emotional speaking about how important she was to him. Now, many want to learn more about her and their relationship.



Who is Pete Carroll's wife?

Pete and his wife Glena Garonson have been married since 1976, and they dated for several years before that. Their relationship has been relatively private despite Pete's high profile. The couple met while they were attending the University of the Pacific together. Glena played volleyball at the school while Pete played football.

In his speech announcing his change in role, Pete got emotional when discussing Glena and the ways that she has supported him. “I’ve been blessed with, like, the rarest of best friends and mentor, loving partner, the angel in my life,” he said as he started choking up. “This is worth crying for."

“Glena, nobody would ever understand how significant,” he continued. “She had been through all of the stuff that we’ve been through and how important she is. She’s just been an angel in my life, and I owe you everything.” Although much of what Glena has done for Pete has happened behind the scenes, it's clear that she has been at his side steadfastly for decades as he navigated a coaching career that started at the collegiate level and eventually moved to the NFL.

"This is worth crying for."@PeteCarroll thanking his wife Glena will also have you in tears. 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/F1N6R8klBc — NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2024

Does Pete Carroll have any kids?

Pete and Glena have three children together, and a few of them have followed their dad's footsteps into the world of college athletics. Their three kids are Brennan, Jamie, and Nate. Brennan currently works as the offensive coordinator in Arizona. He also played tight end in college. Brennan was previously on the coaching staff for the Seahawks before he moved on to work in Arizona.

Jamie works as a real estate agent, and she followed in her mother's footsteps by playing volleyball at USC. Nate still works with the Seahawks. He is a Senior Offensive Assistant with the team but chose not to play college football. He joined the Seahawks after graduating from college and has been with the team ever since.