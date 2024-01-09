Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Los Angeles Rams QB Stetson Bennett Missed the Entire 2023 NFL Season Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams. However, he is currently on the team's reserve/non-football illness list. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 9 2024, Published 1:41 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Former Georgia quarterback sensation Stetson Bennett IV made waves in college, steering the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships. The thrill ride didn't stop there — he geared up for the 2023 NFL draft and was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round.

But just when we thought Stetson was about to unleash his gridiron magic in the pros, fate decided to throw him a wicked curveball. A mere three days after earning the coveted backup quarterback spot, Stetson was removed from the active roster. What happened? Read on for all the known details.

What happened to Stetson Bennett?

On Sept. 13, 2023, Rams head coach Sean McVay disclosed that Stetson Bennett had been placed on the reserve/non-football illness list. While the coach didn't divulge the specific reasons for the quarterback's placement, Sean revealed that he spoke with Stetson before the decision was made.

Now, don't jump to conclusions just yet! Sean immediately set the record right, confirming to the press that this move had no connection to the shoulder injury Stetson had been dealing with in the lead-up to the 2023 regular season.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/NFI QB Stetson Bennett — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 13, 2023

"Out of respect for him and the situation, I'm going to leave all of those specifics and particulars in-house. Want to be able to do that out of respect for that situation," Sean McVay said, per The Athletic.

"I'm not going to really have any follow-up information or anything that I'll give in that regard … That's all I'm going to say, and I really hope that you can please respect my wishes in regard to keeping that in-house. I understand you have a job to do, but there are certain things that are a lot bigger and more important," Sean continued. "Out of respect for the particulars and the specifics, want to be able to keep it in-house, and that's where I'd like to leave it, please."