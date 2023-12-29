Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Quarterback Joe Flacco Has Been Married to His Wife for More Than a Decade Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco has been married for more than a decade, and he and his wife actually went to the same high school. By Joseph Allen Dec. 29 2023, Published 10:43 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Nobody has had a more impressive comeback in 2023 than Joe Flacco, who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens a decade ago and had in more recent years been relegated to being a backup quarterback. Now, Joe is back starting with the Cleveland Browns, and he had one of the most successful months of football in recent memory in December 2023.

Following that string of success, which has now cemented the Browns' status as a playoff team, many are curious about Joe's personal life, including whether he's married or has any kids. Here's everything we know about the Super Bowl champion's family.

Is Joe Flacco married?

Joe has been married for more than a decade to Dana Grady. Joe and Dana grew up in the same area of New Jersey, Camden County, and went to the same high school. Despite her husband's high profile, Dana has managed to keep her family life relatively private. Joe was once signed to a massive contract with the Ravens, so it's unlikely that she'll ever need to work if she doesn't want to.

We do know that Dana was born in 1985 to Daniel and Deborah Grady, and that she has three siblings, Zachary, Sara, and Lisa. Joe and Dana began dating during their senior year of high school. They have managed to stay together through the rollercoaster that comes with being a college football player and then eventually going pro in the NFL.

Does Joe Flacco have any kids?

While Joe wasn't rostered before joining the Browns, he certainly had plenty going on at home to keep him busy. He and Dana have five children together. Stephen is the eldest, and was born just a few months after Joe's Super Bowl victory. Stephen was eventually joined by Daniel, Francis, Evelyn, and Thomas. All five kids were born between 2012 and 2018, meaning that they are close in age to one another.

How much is Joe Flacco getting paid?

Given the remarkable success that Joe is having with the Browns, many are wondering how much he was signed to the team for. Joe's base salary for 2023 is $1.8 million, and his total contract value is $2.5 million, including a $400,000 signing bonus. While that certainly seems like a lot of money to those of us who don't think about money in millions, it's a relatively small sum given what Joe's output with the team has been.