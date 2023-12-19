Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Drew Lock Has Been Married Since April 2023 Drew Lock may not start in the NFL, but the quarterback has been married since April 2023. He seems to be much more settled in that part of his life. By Joseph Allen Dec. 19 2023, Published 11:15 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@natalienlock

Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock seems unlikely to ever land a permanent starting job in the NFL, but plenty of players have made a lot of money working almost exclusively as a backup.

Drew has been in the NFL since 2019, and spent the early part of his career with the Denver Broncos. He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, and didn't take a single snap during that season, sitting behind Geno Smith. After Geno's injury in 2023, Drew had to step in. Following a comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 18, 2023, many wanted to learn more about Drew's personal life.

Is Drew Lock married?

Drew has been married since April 2023 to Natalie Newman. Natalie was born on Jan. 1, 1997, in Jupiter, Fla. She was just as athletic as her husband growing up. She played several sports in high school, but her main sport was soccer, and she eventually attended the University of Colorado. Now, Natalie works primarily as a model and influencer. She has collaborated with brands including Google Pixel, Revolve, and Bumble.

Drew and Natalie met after he was drafted by the Broncos and while she was still in Colorado. It's believed that they met via Bumble, and they became official in October 2019. Only four months after their marriage, Drew and Natalie announced that they were expecting their first child together. "Can’t wait to meet the love of our lives," Natalie wrote in a post announcing her pregnancy on Instagram.

Although Natalie occasionally posts about football, her Instagram content tends to be more focused on the personal life she shares with Drew, and right now on the upcoming birth of their first child. While she might not be focused on her husband's career (which is definitely a healthy dynamic for any relationship), Drew did have some occasion to celebrate following his victory over the Eagles.

this was one of the best postgame interviews I can remember



impossible to not feel ecstatic for Drew Lock



great job Lisa Salters for navigating thru it pic.twitter.com/97lbepkdyw — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 19, 2023

Drew Lock has been dubbed a "Seattle legend."

Following the Seahawks' victory over the Eagles, Drew gave an emotional post-game interview in which he credited his teammates for rallying around him, even though this was only the second game he started with the team. "I'm just blessed," Drew said during the interview, clearly gratified that he had gotten another opportunity to start in the NFL.