We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
bill-gates-cover-1584197539536.jpg
Source: Getty

Bill Gates Officially Steps Away From Microsoft Entirely to Focus on Philanthropy

By

Even the most die-hard Apple OSX or Linux fan boys cannot deny the impact Microsoft has had on the world of computing. For many, Windows 95 was their first foray into home computing. And while Bill Gates' company doesn't have the same sex appeal as a certain Cupertino-based tech giant, it still dominates the business sector like no other.

Which is probably why the news of Bill Gates stepping down from the company's board of directors is causing such a stir.


There are tons of factors that contributed to Microsoft's incredible success, but it's difficult to imagine that it would be the same player in the tech world without BIll's acumen and leadership. In the '90s, Bill Gates was the face of tech and was, for a long time, the wealthiest man in the world.

The Seattle-born tech enthusiast and business magnate first began his foray into computing in 1975 while he was enrolled in Harvard.