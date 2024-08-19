Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Tyreek Hill's Mom Is Being Sued for Allegedly Slapping and Stealing From Her Friend Tyreek shared a video of him gifting his mom her dream car in 2022. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 19 2024, 10:15 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cheetah

While NFL star Tyreek Hill is used to having his personal life on display, his mother recently made headlines for her alleged behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyreek's mom, Anesha Sanchez, is currently involved in a legal dispute with a former friend after allegedly slapping her. Here's what else we know about her.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Tyreek Hill's mom, Anesa Sanchez? Inside her alleged assault case.

Tyreek, born on March 1, 1994, grew up in Pearson, Ga. He reportedly lived with his mom, Sanchez, but eventually relocated to his grandmother's house. Still, Tyreek and Sanchez seemingly have a close bond, as she often comes to her son's games and Tyreek often showers his mother with gifts. In 2022, he celebrated joining the Miami Dolphins by gifting Sanchez and his father their dream cars. Tyreek, who is also known as "Cheetah," posted a YouTube video of their reactions to his gift.

Despite her son's fame, Sanchez, who also lives in Florida, has mostly lived a private life. That was until August 2024, when TMZ reported that she was involved in a lawsuit with her former friend, Maleney. According to police documents, Maleney claimed she and Sanchez had an argument and Sanchez offered to take her home in hopes of ending the altercation.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the friend said in the docs that the fight worsened when she got in Sanchez's car. Maleney said Sanchez allegedly slapped her in the face with the back of her hand. She then allegedly kicked Maleney out of her car but eventually asked her to come back in the car because it was raining. Sanchez allegedly tried to get Maleney in the car and broke her necklace in the process. The friend eventually got back in the car and said Sanchez offered to have the necklace repaired.