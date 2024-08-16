Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Sports Analyst Robert Griffin III's Wife Grete Shows Support After ESPN Firing — Who Is She? Robert is a father of four. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 16 2024, 5:18 p.m. ET Source: Getty images

On Aug. 15, 2024, fans were shocked to learn that football quarterback and sports analyst Robert Griffin III had been fired from his position at ESPN. Sources told The New York Times that the surprising move was made for financial reasons and that Robert wasn't the only one who was laid off from his high-profile job with the company.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to being let go, Robert took to X to find some humor in the situation, sharing a clip from the movie Friday in which John Witherspoon’s character asks, “How the hell you going to get fired on your day off?” To his tweet, his wife, Grete Griffin, responded supportively: "Onto bigger and better things." Now, fans want to know more about his wife and family outside of sports. Who is Grete Griffin — and do the two have any kids together?

Source: instagram/@gretegiii

Article continues below advertisement

Meet Robert Griffin III's wife, Grete Griffin.

Robert and his now-wife, Grete Griffin (née Šadeiko), have been romantically linked since 2016, the same year that he divorced his ex-wife, Rebecca Liddicoat. Robert and Grete got engaged in 2017 and married on March 10, 2018. The couple has been going strong since then, often sharing adorable snaps on social media. In fact, a photo of the two eating a giant croissant, recently posted by Grete on Instagram, turned into a full-fledged internet meme.

Aside from being a WAG, Grete has her own athletic background. She's actually a heptathlete from Estonia who attended Florida State University on a full athletic scholarship. She's also an entrepreneur who owns Glow Fitness, a health and beauty brand "aimed at helping you lose weight and gain the results you’re looking for with workouts for at home or the gym," per her LinkedIn bio.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Robert Griffin III have any kids?

Robert Griffin III has four daughters: one from his first marriage to Rebecca Liddicoat and three from his current relationship with Grete Griffin. His oldest daughter, Reese Ann, was born in 2015, one year before dad Robert and mom Rebecca filed for divorce. His second daughter (and first with Grete) Gloria, was born in 2017, the year before Robert and Grete were married. Gameya, the couple's second daughter and Robert's third, was born in 2019. His fourth daughter was born on New Year's Even in 2022, which fans may remember as he had to rush away from Pat McAfee's Fiesta Bowl Broadcast after learning that Grete had gone into labor.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with People, Robert told the outlet that being a "girl dad" to four changed his life: "Honestly, it just changes your perspective on life. No matter whatever's happened with me on camera, off camera, when I come home, I'm Daddy. And they run up to Daddy and they give Daddy a hug, and it takes all your worries away."