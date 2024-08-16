Home > Television Samantha Ponder Earned a Significant Salary From ESPN Before She Was Laid Off Samantha Ponder was set up well by her time at ESPN, working only half the year. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 16 2024, 1:38 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As part of broader cost-cutting measures at the network, ESPN announced in August of 2024 that they were laying some of their highest profile commentators, including Robert Griffin III and Samantha Ponder. Following the news that Robert and Samantha had been laid off, many wanted to better understand the decision, and also what Samantha's current financial situation is.

Suffice it say, Samantha should be fine for a while even though she is no longer with ESPN. Here's what we know about her net worth and her salary.



What is Samantha Ponder's net worth?

Samantha's net worth is estimated to be roughly $20 million thanks largely to her salary from ESPN. Samantha also made investments in real estate that may have allowed her to grow her nest egg. Her husband is also successful in real estate, so it seems like their combined net worth may be substantial. What's more, Samantha's net worth has steadily increased, so it seems like she has invested her salary well.

Samantha Ponder Sports commentator Net worth: $20 Million Samantha Ponder is a sports commentator who hosted Sunday NFL Countdown on the network. She had previously worked with Fox Sports and with ESPN in various roles and was fired from her role at ESPN in August of 2024. Birthdate: Jan. 7, 1971 Birthplace: Modesto, Calif. Birth Name: Samantha Sainte-Claire Steele Father: Jerri Steele Mother: Cindi Steele Children: 3 — Robinson True, Bowden "Scout" Sainte-Claire, and Price

What was Samantha Ponder's salary?

Reporting in The Athletic suggests that Samantha's salary was seven figures, and that she was entering the final year of a three-year deal that was worth more than $3 million. What's more, she only worked during football season, hosting Sunday NFL Countdown and then taking the rest of the year off. In general, ESPN reserves those kinds of contracts for its more famous hosts, which may be part of the reason that she was let go.

The news of Samantha and RGIII's buyouts were the only announcements that ESPN made to cut salary, but there's speculation that they could make additional moves in the coming weeks. Until they do, though, it seems clear that they decided to cut enormous salaries.

Samantha clearly has a sizable net worth to fall back on, and it seems likely that she will find another job in sports entertainment at some point. Samantha has not made any sort of public statement about being ousted from the network, or about any future plans that she might have. While it certainly seems like she was set up well at the network, she could very well find another landing spot for her talents in the near future.