Home > Television Why Did Sage Steele Get Fired From ESPN? Things Got Super Messy "I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely," Sage said about the parting of ways. By Melissa Willets Published Jul. 26 2024, 5:31 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Since 2007, Sage Steele was a familiar face on ESPN. But in 2021, the sportscaster was unceremoniously pulled off of the air — and then let go. But why was Sage Steele fired?

Article continues below advertisement

Well, it turns out the parting of ways was a long time coming. But once Sage got the boot, her saga wasn't over. The former ESPN star waged a legal battle against the network. Here's what to know about the entire ordeal.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

So, why did Sage Steele get fired after over 15 years at ESPN?

Sage made many politically charged comments that ultimately led to ESPN deciding to bid adieu to its longtime sportscaster. About the COVID-19 vaccine, per CBS News, Sage said it was an individual's choice whether to get vaccinated "but to mandate it is sick, and it's scary to me." She reportedly go the vaccine to keep her job at ESPN incidentally.

Sage also sounded off about former President Barack Obama's Black identity, saying, "I'm like, 'Well, congratulations to the president.' That's his thing. I think that's fascinating considering his Black dad was nowhere to be found, but his white mom and grandma raised him, but hey, you do you. I'm going to do me,"

Article continues below advertisement

Her comments about sexual harassment in her industry also rubbed many people the wrong way, with Sage intimating that when women dress a certain way, they don't "deserve" disgusting comments, but they "know what [they're] doing." She added that men weren't the full problem.

It wasn't until 2023 that Sage and ESPN officially parted ways, with a statement from the network noting the decision was reached "mutually." The statement concluded about the former employee, "We thank her for her many contributions over the years."

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Sage Steele sue ESPN?

In May 2022, Sage filed a lawsuit against ESPN, which is owned by Disney, as reported by AP News. The lawsuit alleged that the company "forced Steele to apologize, allowed media to destroy her, and let media reports that she had been suspended go unchallenged, and allowed Steele’s colleagues to defame her in violation of company policy without so much as a reprimand.”

Article continues below advertisement

The suit was reportedly settled for around $500,000, with Sage issuing the following statement: "Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely. I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter!”

Source: Instagram Sage Steele interviewing Lara Trump on 'The Sage Steele Show'

Article continues below advertisement

What is Sage Steele doing now?

In March 2024, Sage announced she had a new show, aptly called The Sage Steele Show. The podcast sees the former ESPN sportscaster sitting down with the likes of Jon Voight, Lara Trump, and Jillian Michaels, as well as an assortment of political and entertainment big hitters.