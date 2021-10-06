ESPN's Sage Steele Took Aim at Barack Obama in Some Recent Controversial Comments

Ever since she joined ESPN in 2007, Sage Steele has been one of the most influential voices on the network. She has taken her reporting talents to some of ESPN's biggest programs, such as SportsCenter and NBA Countdown, and has even translated her success in the sports world to hosting gigs on the Miss America pageant.

Lately, however, Sage has been in the news for reasons beyond her commentary on professional sports. She recently made controversial comments — about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, a former president, and female journalists — that have landed her in hot water. So, what exactly did Sage say? Keep reading for all of the known details.

What did Sage Steele say that was so controversial?

Sage has long been known to harbor more conservative viewpoints than a lot of her ESPN colleagues, but recently her stance on a few key topics has made her the subject of controversy within the network and with fans alike. During a recent appearance on Jay Cutler's podcast, Uncut With Jay Cutler, Sage made some bold claims about COVID-19 vaccine mandates at ESPN, Barack Obama's ethnicity, and the wardrobe choices of female journalists.

To start, Sage told Jay that she felt as though ESPN's parent company, Disney, is "sick" for requiring that its employees be vaccinated, further noting that although she "didn't want to" get the vaccine, she did so to keep her job. Next, Sage commented on former President Barack Obama identifying as Black, something she seemingly took issue with.

According to The Washington Post, Sage voiced her opinion on the former president's 2010 Census response, where he selected "African American." "I’m like, 'Well, congratulations to the president. That’s his thing.' I think that’s fascinating considering his Black dad was nowhere to be found, but his White mom and grandma raised him, but hey, you do you. I’m going to do me," she said.

