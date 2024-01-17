Home > Entertainment Erika Ayers Badan Quit Barstool While She Was Ahead — What's Her Net Worth? Erika Ayers Badan (formerly Erika Nardini) stepped down as CEO of Barstool Sports. What's her net worth and salary, and what was her cheating scandal? By Jamie Lerner Jan. 17 2024, Published 1:05 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Every day it seems like there’s a new scandal in the world of Barstool Sports. In 2023, the company was sold for $550 million and later bought back by El Presidente Dave Portnoy for just $1. Then in January 2024, the sports and lifestyle company’s CEO, Erika Ayers Badan (previously Erika Nardini), decided to step down.

The Barstool CEO had been part of the company since 2016, when they hired her to elevate it to a new level. Erika definitely did that. Throughout her tenure, its revenue grew by 5000 percent from a small company into arguably the biggest sports brand. However, she also faced a very public cheating scandal amid her business success. Between her salary and Barstool’s sales, Erika has an impressive net worth, but what is it?

Erika Ayers Badan

Former Barstool Sports CEO Erika Ayers Badan has an estimated net worth of $12 million, and had a reported $600,000 Barstool salary.

As the CEO of Barstool Sports, Erika — whose estimated net worth sits at $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth — was reportedly bringing home a $600,000 annual salary, per the outlet. Throughout her nearly eight-year tenure, this would amount to over $4.8 million. But beyond that, Erika likely had shares in Barstool so when she sold the company to Penn Entertainment in 2023 for $550 million, Erika cleared $20–25 million pre-tax for herself.

Erika Ayers Badan (formerly Nardini) Sports Executive, Public Speaker, Podcast Host Net worth: $12 million Erika Ayers Badan is known as the former CEO of Barstool Sports, as well as a former board member for WWE. Birth Name: Erika Kathryn Ayers Birthplace: Colorado Birthdate: Nov. 6, 1975 Mother: Mina Ayers Father: Richard Ayers Education: Colby College, Bachelor's Degree in Sociology Spouse: Brett Nardini (m. 2003, d. 2021), Yvain "Swiss" Badan (m. 2021 or 2022) Children: Turin Jean Nardini, Cannon Gleason Nardini

In addition, her success transforming Barstool made her one of the most coveted business leaders in America. In just her first year as CEO, Barstool doubled its valuation from $15 million to $30 million. By 2018, it was worth $100 million and its 2023 sale to Penn for $550 million showed that its value exponentially increased over her tenure.

Because of her success, Erika was recognized by several high-profile media outlets. Fast Company named her one of the “Most Creative People in Business” in 2018, the same year that Forbes ranked her 25th on its list of “Most Powerful Women in U.S. Sports.” The following year, The Big Lead ranked her 19th on their list of “The 75 Most Powerful People in the Sports Media Business.” She was also recognized by Crain New York, Adweek, and other outlets.

In 2021, Erika Ayers Badan (then known as Erika Nardini) was at the center of a very public cheating scandal.

Like any Barstool employee, Erika has had her fair share of scandals, most notably, a reported cheating scandal. In 2021, Page Six acquired the alleged inside scoop on Erika’s eventful love life. In early April, a spy for the gossip outlet claimed they saw Erika “run out and kiss another man [who wasn’t her husband]. She seemed real excited to see the guy.”

At the time, she was married to banker Brett Nardini, with whom she shared two children, Turin Jean Nardini and Cannon Gleason Nardini (then 8 and 10 years old). Erika and Brett married in 2003, but when they joined their local New Canaan Country Club in Connecticut, Brett thought it would be a good idea to sign Erika up for squash lessons.

It’s the End of An Era At Barstool Sports https://t.co/RulWf8wNS1 as if i haven’t been crying enough all day — Erika (@erika_) January 17, 2024

Little did he know, Erika and her squash instructor, world-ranked pro player Yvain “Swiss” Badan, would engage in an alleged scandalous affair. Swiss was also married at the time to Cynthia Badan, a local middle school teacher. “Cynthia and Swiss were like the local golden couple,” a local source said. “Every waiter and bartender in town knew them and everyone thought, ‘Cynthia and Swiss are always so happy.'”

Cynthia and Swiss married in 2012 and had four sons who were then between the ages of 17 and 26, but that didn’t stop Swiss’s eyes from wandering. Cynthia reportedly discovered his affair in January 2021 after weeks of suspecting something was up. Although Erika and Swiss’s lessons started at 8 p.m., he apparently often didn’t get home until 2 or 3 a.m. In January, he reportedly left his family vacation to spend time with Erika, which Cynthia allegedly discovered through text messages.

