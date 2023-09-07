Home > Entertainment > Podcasts Somebody Grab the Popcorn! The 'Mean Girl' Podcast Drama Is Heating Up What’s going on with ‘The Mean Girl’ podcast drama? There’s been some heat between Barstool co-workers and even “El Presidente” Dave Portnoy. By Jamie Lerner Sep. 7 2023, Published 2:52 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@JackMacBarstool

There’s never a shortage of drama at the Barstool HQ, and thanks to Mean Girl podcast hosts Jordyn Woodruff and Alex Bennett, we got some Labor Day-themed drama to sip on with our tea. Although they have a pod literally called “Mean Girl,” Jordyn and Alex are totally lovable to their listeners. And they’re both irreplaceable assets to Barstool.

But when they went back to the office on Tuesday, Sept. 5, they decided to stir up drama with a controversial tweet after a series of layoffs. Although the tweet has since been removed, Barstool employee Jack Mac has filled us in on all the drama, from the OG tweet to Dave Portnoy almost firing a blogger on the air.

The ‘Mean Girl’ podcast drama started with a tweet they posted after Barstool’s layoffs.

In order to understand the scope and background of the original tweet, we need to understand a bit of Barstool’s more recent history. In early 2020, Penn Entertainment spent $527 million to acquire Barstool Sports as part of their casino and betting business. However, when Penn partnered with ESPN, they had to unload Barstool back to its founder, Dave Portnoy.

But Dave has a *tricky* past. He filed for bankruptcy protection in 2004, had a tax lien filed against him in 2020, was in a leaked sex tape, has been caught saying the N-word and joking about blackface, has been detained on NFL-related incidents, and has been the subject of sexual misconduct allegations. All of this caused Barstool to lose gaming licenses in different states after it was handed back to Dave.

Because of that, Barstool lost several of its brick-and-mortar sportsbooks, which had been converted into sports betting lounges that are now unusable. All of this led to losses for Barstool, which has now had to lay off many of its 300 employees. As of early September 2023, 100 people had already been laid off. Upon hearing about the layoffs, many people commented that they wanted Jordyn and Alex to lose their jobs.

So when Jordyn and Alex went to work on Tuesday, they made a video with the caption, “When you show up to work Monday not fired even though all the Stoolies wish you were,” as they smiled and walked through the door triumphantly. However, many of the laid-off employees saw their video as insensitive. Jordyn quickly removed the video, but that didn’t stop other Barstool employees from sharing their opinions.

Barstool blogger Chris Klemmer was almost fired by Dave Portnoy for his reaction.

Several Barstool current and former employees voiced their discontent with the Mean Girl’ tweet. But no one came under more scrutiny than sports blogger Chris Klemmer. Chris retweeted the original tweet and said, “This is such a sh--ty and tone-deaf tweet. Also, it’s Tuesday.”

In all fairness, when Jordyn realized how tone-deaf it was, she removed the video and apologized. Even “El Presidente” Dave admitted that it was tone-deaf at the start of the Barstool Radio recording. Despite this, Dave’s tweet back at Chris is what really brought the heat to the fire.

“You know what is tone deaf to me,” Dave tweeted. “An easily expendable person like yourself not writing 1 blog over weekend after layoffs. I'm not defending their tweet. I just don't think tone-deaf people should chirp tone-deaf people. If you didn't work at all I was paying close attention.” Naturally, this stirred up a storm between Dave and Chris, so they decided to address it on Barstool Radio.

“Why do you care? Why don’t you mind your own business?” Dave said to Chris on the radio show. “I thought it was a sh--ty tweet and I called it out,” Chris responded. “I’m not going to stick to some hierarchy of who I can and cannot go after. I’m not gonna do that.” Dave compares Chris to “the last guy on the roster” of a sports team, hinting that he’s expendable and replaceable.

You know what is tone deaf to me. An easily expendable person like yourself not writing 1 blog over weekend after layoffs. I'm not defending their tweet. I just don't think tone deaf people should chirp tone deaf people. If you didn't work at all I was paying close attention https://t.co/xnG79uZ21P — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 5, 2023

“You won’t last long here,” Dave said, threatening to fire Chris on the air. “I’m 43 years old, I’m not going to sit there and be a b--ch,” Chris touted. “But you’re going to be jobless,” Dave retorted. The fun of this for us viewers is that it’s like watching a sparring battle between two men that we know was partly crafted for our entertainment, especially since Chris still has his job.