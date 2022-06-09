Sage Steele Returns After Horrific Accident at the PGA Championship

As Sage said, Matt was very hands-on, assisting her with leaving the scene and later visiting her at the hospital.

In the segment, Sage credited Matt's bravery and headstrong approach. "I need people to know this. I'm on the ground, a mess, as you saw, and I just looked at Matt and I said, 'Please don’t leave me.' I grabbed [his] ankle with my bloody hand and said, 'Please don’t leave me,'" Sage said.