Steve McNair Retired After a Long and Successful Career in the NFL — Here's Why "It is a testament to his willingness to win and how he sacrificed his body for the team."

On April 22, 1995, quarterback Steve McNair was selected third overall by the Houston Oilers in that year's NFL draft. In the seconds leading up to hearing his name, Steve sat in a suit sporting an earpiece, waiting to see if his life would be changed forever. The announcers can be heard saying, "If you look at the numbers on McNair, it's mind-boggling." He was that good. As his name was called, Steve broke into a relieved and joyous smile, then stood up to hug his family. It was a great day.

In the years that followed, Steve would go to the playoffs four times with the Tennessee Titans. He was selected to play in the Pro Bowl three times and was the first Black quarterback to win the coveted NFL Most Valuable Player award. Although he never got to play in a Super Bowl, Steve was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2020. After 13 seasons, he decided it was time to go. Why did Steve McNair retire? Here's what we know.

Why did Steve McNair retire?

When Steve announced his retirement on April 17, 2008, he was two years into a five-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. According to ESPN, he had every intention of giving his third season all that he had, but Steve's body didn't get the memo. The 35-year-old injured his groin in the 2007 season opener and never fully bounced back. The injury came on the heels of a 13-3 record in 2006, which was something the franchise had yet to achieve.

In a press conference announcing his retirement, Steve reflected on his long career and those who supported him along the way. "My career speaks for itself," he said. "I enjoyed it. ... I wouldn't change a thing." He touched on his passion and heart, as well as his numerous injuries along the way. He attributed both to his work ethic and always giving 110 percent.

This was not an easy decision for Steve to make, and he said as much. "In your mind, you feel like you can play, that you can still compete," he explained. "But when your mind and your body are not in accord, it's not going to work in the National Football League." Ultimately, Steve chose to put his team and the sport he loved above his ego.

Steve McNair was injured quite a bit during his NFL career.

Apart from the groin injury, Steve also suffered from back and shoulder injuries, which cropped up during his 2007 season with the Baltimore Ravens. After seven fumbles, four interceptions, and only two touchdown passes, Steve was placed on the injured reserve list. For him, the season was over.

In December 2007, Steve had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder but it was painfully obvious that the recovery wasn't going to be easy. "My mind was telling me, 'Yes,' and my body was like, 'No, what are you doing?' I came up with [the idea of retiring] two or three days ago, but it's been lingering ever since December," he said during his retirement announcement.