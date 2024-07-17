Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Former NFL Player Terrell Davis Is Married to This Beauty Pageant Queen Two-time Super Bowl champion Terrell Davis married Tamiko Nash in September 2009. They have three children: Jackson, Myles, and Dylan. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 17 2024, Published 9:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @therealterrelldavis

In mid-July 2024, Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis expressed his disbelief at the harrowing incident aboard a flight to California, where he found himself in handcuffs. The two-time Super Bowl champ took to Instagram, recounting that during a United Airlines flight with his wife and three children, a flight attendant accused him of assault.

Upon landing, law enforcement swiftly intervened, escorting the former NFL star from the plane. In the wake of these events, United Airlines issued a statement acknowledging the mistreatment of the San Diego native. As we await further information, there is growing curiosity about Terrell Davis's family. For starters, who is his wife? Read on for all the known details.

Who is Terrell Davis' wife?

Former NFL superstar Terrell Davis married Tamiko Nash in September 2009. Tamiko is a multi-talented individual, known for being an actress, television host, model, and beauty queen.

She rose to fame by winning the Miss California USA pageant in 2005, making history as the third Black woman to hold that title. In addition, Tamiko placed as the first runner-up in the Miss USA 2006 competition.

Following her pageantry success, Tamiko worked with The Recording Academy, notably recognized for the Grammy Awards. She also appeared as a model on popular game shows like The Price Is Right and Deal or No Deal. While she has ventured into acting, her IMDb profile indicates that she primarily portrayed herself and hasn't been credited in acting roles since 2009.