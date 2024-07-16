Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Christina Haack and Joshua Hall's Relationship Only Lasted Three Years Josh and Christina filed for divorce in July 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences." By Sara Belcher Jul. 16 2024, Published 5:05 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@unbrokenjosh

It seems that Flip or Flop co-host Christina Haack's third marriage is ending. Her and Joshua Hall were together for about three years now (and married for two), though they both filed for divorce in July 2024. Though this may be a fairly quick end to their marriage, let's reflect on their relationship timeline to see how they got here today.

Article continues below advertisement

March 2021: Christina and Joshua start seeing each other.

Despite Christina's divorce from Ant Anstead not being finalized until June 2021, Christina and Joshua actually started seeing each other in March of that same year. The news broke about two weeks after it came out that Ant had a new partner, and Josh and Christina were first spotted in public at the airport before going on a romantic vacation together in July for Christina's birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

September 2021: Joshua and Christina are engaged.

Despite their relationship beginning just six months prior, Christina and Josh share the news of their engagement on Instagram in a carousel of photos that showcased the engagement ring. She captioned her post with five emojis: a heart, an infinity sign, a lock, a key, and a ring.

April 2022: Christina and Josh tie the knot.

Just over a year after first meeting, Christina and Josh got married! The news was first shared by TMZ, which reported that the pair had tied the knot "sometime over the last six months" in California, though their exact wedding day wasn't shared. After the news was confirmed publicly, Christina changed her last name to "Hall."

Article continues below advertisement

September 2022: Josh and Christina host a small wedding ceremony.

Despite already officially being married, the pair decided to host a small wedding ceremony in Maui a few months later. Over Labor Day weekend, the couple posted photos, with Christina wearing a long white gown and Josh suited up in a tan tux. Christina has since removed the Instagram post celebrating their vows.

July 2024: Both Josh and Christina file for divorce.