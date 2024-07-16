Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Christina Haack Files for Divorce Again — A Look Back at Her Previous Marriages Christina Haack has been married three times, and each marriage has ended in divorce. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 16 2024, Published 2:25 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Well, folks, it looks like it's the end of the road for real estate investor and TV personality Christina Hall (née Haack) and her husband, Joshua Hall. In July 2024, Josh filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Christina has also filed, but the details of her petition are currently unknown.

Regrettably, this isn't Christina's initial encounter with divorce. In fact, this marks her third time navigating through such a separation. With that said, read on to delve into Christina Haack's history with previous divorces.

Christina Haack has been married three times, and each marriage has ended in divorce.

In October 2006, Christina Hall began a relationship with fellow real estate investor and TV personality Tarek El Moussa. The pair tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2010, followed by a son in 2015.

Their relationship took a turn in May 2016 when they separated after an incident at their Southern California home. Tarek was discovered by police on a nearby hiking trail with a handgun. He clarified that he wasn't suicidal but had taken the gun for protection. They filed for divorce in 2017, which was finalized in January 2018.

In November 2017, Christina started dating English television presenter Ant Anstead. They married on Dec. 22, 2018, and Christina officially changed her name to Christina Anstead.

Their son, Hudson, was born on Sept. 6, 2019. Just over a year later, on Sept. 18, 2020, Christina and Ant announced their separation. She filed for divorce in November of that year and resumed using her maiden name, Christina Haack. The divorce was finalized in June 2021.

On April 28, 2022, the TV presenter filed for total custody of Hudson, alleging that his ex-wife was exploiting their son on social media. A judge subsequently decided that Ant and Christina would maintain joint legal and physical custody.

In July 2021, reports surfaced of Christina dating relator Joshua Hall. They became engaged that September and officially got married in April 2022, with Christina adopting the name Christina Hall. The couple renewed their vows in Hawaii on Sept. 3, 2022.

On July 16, 2024, TMZ reported that Christina and Joshua are set to divorce. Joshua filed for dissolution of their marriage on Tuesday, July 15, in Orange County, Calif., citing July 8 as their date of separation.

According to court documents, Joshua is seeking alimony from Christina and is requesting the court to prevent her from seeking alimony from him. Regarding their assets acquired before marriage, Joshua is asking the court to divide them accordingly.

Joshua is also seeking exclusive rights to any HGTV or Discovery Network shows or specials produced during their marriage, including one scheduled for release in 2025.