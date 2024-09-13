Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Is the Ultimate Family Man — Meet His Wife and Kids By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 13 2024, 12:33 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered another major blow during the September 2024 Thursday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills. Despite being an NFL star, coach Mike McDaniel made it very clear that Tua should have other priorities beside football while he recovers.

"All I'm telling Tua is everyone is counting on you to be a dad and be a dad this weekend," Coach McDaniel told the press. Along with being a quarterback, Tua is also a proud husband and father. He is married to Anna Tagovailoa, and the couple share two young children. Here is what you need to know about the Tagovailoa family.

Tua Tagovailoa married his wife Anna in 2022.

Tua is very protective of his family, which means you won't see him sharing photos of his wife and kids on social media. Tua married his wife Anna, who he met while attending the University of Alabama, in a secret ceremony in Florida in July 2022. The news was actually leaked by Fox Sports personality Andy Slater, who tweeted at the time, "SLATER SCOOP: Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring. Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me."

Tua was very upset by the tweet, which he expressed during a press conference at that time. "I mean, for me, I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do with me, my wife, and my daily,” Tua said. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife."

Despite the secrecy, Anna does gush about her NFL husband from time to time on social media. "Happy first anniversary to my best friend and husband! I love you," she wrote on Instagram in 2023.

The couple share two kids, a son and a daughter.

Tua is a father of two. He welcomed his son, Ace, in August 2022 and daughter Maisey in 2023. He is also a proud dog dad.

"It’s very unique how having a child impacts how you view life. There is no playbook for this. It changes the perspective. I’ve always had a tremendous heart for kids. But to go home and see him smiling and laughing is the best thing in the world," Tua said during a press conference in 2022 after his son's birth.

Tua's two kids were also there when he signed his four-year contract extension with the Miami Dolphins in July 2024, valued at $212.4 million, with $167.1 million guaranteed. Previously, Tua spoke about his upbringing, and how his Samoan culture plays a role in how his father raised him and his siblings — and potentially how he raises his kids.