Tua Tagovailoa's Net Worth Could Grow Substantially in the Next Few Years Tua's new contract will allow his net worth to explode in the coming years. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 13 2024, 10:49 a.m. ET

Head injuries are one of the darker and more unfortunate things about football, and Tua Tagovailoa has been uniquely unlucky in that regard. Since he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2020, Tua has suffered three concussions, including one which he sustained during a Sept. 12 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Following the news that Tua faced another concussion, many are discussing whether he should retire to avoid suffering any more brain injuries. Of course, one of the factors he'll be weighing in that decision is how much money he has, and how much more he could make.

What is Tua Tagovailoa's net worth?

Tua's current net worth is estimated to be roughly $14 million, per ClutchPoints, which may seem low for a quarterback. Thus far in his career, though, Tua has been making relatively modest sums in the NFL because he was on a rookie payscale. During the 2024 offseason, though, he negotiated a new deal to become one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL. In the years ahead, Tua's net worth could skyrocket.

Tua Tagovailoa NFL Quarterback Net worth: $14 million Tua Tagovailoa is the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. He was drafted to that team in 2020 and signed a massive contract with them in 2024 that was worth $212 million over four years. Following several concussions, though, there have been concerns about his long-term safety in the league. Birthdate: March 2, 1998 Birthplace: 'Ewa Beach, Hawaii Birth Name: Tuanigamanuolepola Donny Tagovailoa Father: Galu Tagovailoa Mother: Diane Tagovailoa

What are the details of Tua's contract?

Tua's contract made him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. The contract is worth a total of $212.4 million and includes $167 million in guaranteed money.

That contract also included a $42 million signing bonus that Tua received upfront, which should substantially increase his net worth. Even if Tua decides to retire and not take another snap, he is guaranteed to receive $93.17 million, which is his salary for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, as well as a bonus for the 2025 season.

In March of 2025, an additional $54 million of the contract will become guaranteed, which means that even if Tua were to retire after this season, he would still net almost $150 million out of the deal. Tua would also benefit from the NFL's retirement and insurance packages, which would likely ensure that he was set up financially for the rest of his life.

Of course, if Tua continues to play past this season, he could stand to make even more money, but at some point, he will have to balance concerns over his health against the money he could receive if he continues playing. For now, Tua has not made any indications that he is considering retirement.