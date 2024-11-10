Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports "Renegade" Is More Than a Just a Song for the Steelers — Here's Why They Play It "Oh Mama, I'm in fear for my life from the long arm of the law. Law man has put an end to my running and I'm so far from my home." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 10 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Steelers

We often underestimate the power of music and its ability to uplift us — mentally and physically. Just play one of your favorite songs when you're feeling low, and it’s almost guaranteed to lift your spirits. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that song is “Renegade,” the iconic '70s hit by Styx. It’s their fuel for the game, but also an anthem that embodies the team’s spirit without leaning too heavily on the lyrics.

“Renegade” isn’t just a song, it has a storied legacy tied to the Steelers. Here’s how this classic track became a tradition in Pittsburgh, amping up players and fans alike game after game.

Why do the Steelers play "Renegade?"

The Steelers play "Renegade" as their hype music, with a beat like no other that uplifts and drives them, sometimes even pushing them to victory. It's not about the lyrics — some players didn't even know them at first — but rather the energy it brings.

That slow build when Tommy Shaw softly says in a distressed tone, "Oh Mama, I'm in fear for my life from the long arm of the law," followed by the explosive beat that kicks in, is electric. The impact is undeniable. Even those less into classic rock would likely agree that the song speaks volumes through its intensity alone.

When did the Steelers first start playing "Renegade" at games?

It was in 2001 that the Steelers first started playing "Renegade," though it didn't become a seasonal tradition until 2008. Mike Marchinsky, senior manager of marketing events for the Steelers since 1998, explained in the documentary A Steelers Story: Renegade.

Mike can be credited with starting the tradition. It was through him playing the Styx CD — and, of course, his wife and mother being fans of the rock band — that the song made its way to the stadium.

Mike recalled one day, while driving to work, “Renegade” came on. Although he’d heard it countless times before, the timing of it that day sparked an idea. He pitched the concept to the team, and after about one or two weeks of compiling highlights, “Renegade” would play during games. Mike says Pittsburgh is a classic rock town, and once the team moved to Heinz Field and had access to more screens and signage, it became an opportunity to promote the team even further.

When "Renegade" was first played, the clips shown alongside it were in black and white. Mike says it got an immediate reaction from both fans and players, and that’s when he knew they were onto something. Joey Porter, former linebacker for the Steelers from 1999 to 2006, said, "We didn’t even really know what the words were. It was so much more about the pulse of the beat... The pulse of the beat was electric from the first time we heard it. It was just like, 'Man, what was that?'"

Joey admitted he didn’t even know the name of the song for years. He thought it was called "Oh Mama" for almost a decade. In the first couple of years, "Renegade" wasn’t played at every Steelers game, only when they needed it.

"Renegade" became an anthem for the Steelers after the Wild Card game on Jan. 5, 2003.

During the Wild Card playoff game on January 5, 2003, the Steelers were down significantly, with the Browns leading 24-7. Mike recalled that they then played "Renegade," and after Mike Logan kicked off the ball, the Steelers began their comeback, ultimately winning the game 36-33. That was the first game the Steelers played "Renegade" twice.