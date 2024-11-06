Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Saint Francis University Football Player Kevon Walker Was Found Dead in His Dorm Room, but What Was His Cause of Death? No foul play was suspected. Kevon's cause of death is pending a toxicology report, but as of now there is no established cause of death. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 6 2024, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @canisiushs, @stfrancispa

The football world was rocked with devastating news this week after Saint Francis University Football announced the sudden passing of one of the defensive linemen, 18-year-old Kevon Walker.

Kevon was found in his dorm room earlier in the week, and questions immediately arose as to how a healthy and promising 18-year-old could pass away so suddenly. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

What was Kevon Walker's cause of death?

Shortly after Kevan was found, the coroner assigned to his case announced that no foul play was suspected. Kevon's cause of death is pending a toxicology report.

Teammates of the young player say that he had been "feeling ill" in recent days, and it may be related to his manner of passing. On social media, his high school alma mater and college both paid tribute to the promising young football star. Kevon stood 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighed around 250 pounds, and was a formidable defensive player who earned a scholarship to St. Francis University.

Canisius High School wrote, "Requiescat in Pace, Kevon Walker ’24. We mourn the sudden passing of Walker, who was in his freshman year at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania." The post continues, "'Kevon was a larger-than-life presence in so many ways in our building,' said Principal Tom Coppola ’01. 'His graduation from Canisius High School was such a great day for he and his family, it was awesome on that day to see him so proud. Our deepest condolences go out to his family.'”

His current school St. Francis added, "During this difficult time, our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to Kevon’s family and friends." In the comments, people flooded the posts with support and dismay, with one person writing, "One of the funniest dudes I had ever met man. Every time we spoke there was laughter. "