Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports A Random Stranger Called Travis Kelce a Homophobic Slur, so Jason Kelce Broke His Cell Phone "Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f----t for dating Taylor Swift?" By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 4 2024, 2:42 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@twistdginger (video still)

In March 2024, Jason Kelce retired from the NFL. The former center spent his entire 13-year career playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, which meant this was not an easy decision. Right tackle Lane Johnson told ESPN that Jason was the "best teammate he's ever had." He went on to say that Jason's passion is unmatched, which is something fans have also witnessed off the field thanks to the podcast he hosts with his brother, Travis Kelce.

Article continues below advertisement

The world has fallen in love with the Kelce brothers and while their popularity has undoubtedly gotten a bump from Travis's girlfriend Taylor Swift, they are making magic entirely on their own. Not only do they speak about football with the kind of reverence some reserve for religion, but they've demonstrated a level of emotional intelligence not everyone can reach. Sadly, even a Kelce brother can have a bad day. Jason was recently caught on video smashing a man's cell phone.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Kelce was caught on video smashing a guy's cell phone.

Because the world can't escape from social media, there are at least two TikToks showing Jason breaking some guy's cell phone. The former football player was on his way into Beaver Stadium in Philadelphia to watch Penn State lose to Ohio State, when a Penn State fan yelled out something pretty shocking. The exchange was caught by Jake McGrady, who was attempting to get a fist bump from Jason before things took a wild turn.

While Jake's fist is out, a voice behind him yells, "Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f----t for dating Taylor Swift?" While still requesting a fist bump, Jake and his camera turn around to reveal Jason appearing to grab a cell phone and slam it into the ground. In another TikTok shared by @twistdginger, the video starts after Jason is walking away from the homophobic fan. It seems as if Jason picked up the phone because its owner catches up to him and demands he return it.

Article continues below advertisement

Without missing a beat, Jason swings around and yells, "Who's the f----t now," repeatedly. The irate Penn State fan then calls Jason a "p---y a-- b---h," while turning towards a camera that is filming the entire exchange. The enraged instigator incorrectly screams that Travis Kelce broke his phone, then holds up an iPhone with a cracked screen.